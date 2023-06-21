Dracula Technologies Continues to Redefine Energy Harvesting from Indoor Light with a 25 % Performance Improvement
This new generation module with about 25 % performance improvement aligns with our plans to scale up production and will be integrated into our new industrial line operational in September 2023”VALENCE, FRANCE, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dracula Technologies, a pioneer in energy harvesting through indoor light, announces a new generation of LAYER® OPV modules, with a 25 % performance improvement over the previous generation. Thanks to this significant achievement, customers designing indoor IoT devices, wearables, and any other component that runs on ultra-lower power can either generate 25 % more power using the same amount of space—750µW under 1000 lux, instead of 570µW—or they can use 25 % less surface area to get the same power, voltage, and current they got from the previous generation. This development is the first of what is expected to be a series of improvements in the use of more eco-friendly materials.
— Sadok Ben Dkhil, CTO of Dracula Technologies
By using less surface area, customers can enjoy a cost reduction in relation to the module's size. Additionally, this breakthrough innovation leads to an enhanced environmental impact, ushering in more discreet IoT designs, and minimizing the need for expensive maintenance operations—ultimately reducing labor costs and environmental footprints.
"Our new generation of products with about 25 % performance improvement is a significant milestone for Dracula Technologies," said Sadok Ben Dkhil, CTO of Dracula Technologies. "By providing our customers with a clean source of power, we allow them to deliver products that have minimal environmental impact. The release of this new generation module aligns with our plans to scale up production and will be seamlessly integrated into our new industrial line, which will be operational in September 2023."
The launch of the new generation of LAYER® OPV modules arrives at a critical juncture, coinciding with European regulation guidelines to phase out non-rechargeable batteries in IoT devices. Customers can sleep peacefully knowing Dracula Technologies, a trusted and well-financed partner, will help them make this initial transition and benefit from future performance improvements.
Leveraging inkjet printing technology, Dracula Technologies can tailor the LAYER® module to suit specific customer requirements. By combining the notion of free shape with reduced surface area, the innovative modules deliver substantial economic benefits to customers, while enabling them to exercise greater control over the environmental impact of their final product.
LAYER® is compatible with a wide range of communications protocols. Applications range from Smart Building, Smart Home, and Connected Supermarkets to Industry 4.0 and Autonomous Vehicles. Product developer designers can order demokits to build prototypes or contact the LAYER® Solutions division which is available to help them design an autonomous application, and assist them in implementing, delivering, and supporting the final product.
Note: Dracula Technologies is attending Sensors Converge in Santa Clara, California, June 20-22, 2023, demonstrating at partner booths a diverse range of products using LAYER® technology, all 100% autonomous such as innovative CO2 sensors and cutting-edge thermometers. Sensors Converge is North America's largest electronics event for design engineers, covering technologies and applications that are driving smart sensor innovation into the era of sustainable living.
About LAYER®: Specifically designed for IoT devices, LAYER® is the world’s first free-shaped organic photovoltaic (OPV) module produced by inkjet printing that can effectively generate energy from ambient light. Smart home devices installed with LAYER® technology are automatically charged by standard indoor lighting—even in low light conditions (less than 50 lux)—eliminating the need for cables and batteries. LAYER® is customizable and eco-friendly, thanks to the unique manufacturing process that uses a standard inkjet printer and organic photoactive inks. The OPV module can take on any shape, adapt to the smallest formats, and use different types of material to meet the needs of a wide range of applications—including indoor IoT devices, wearables, and any other component that runs on ultra-lower power.
About Dracula Technologies: Dracula Technologies (Valence, France) is a pioneer in energy harvesting through light in our living space. The Internet of Things brings a new set of challenges to industry—including limited battery life, excessive power consumption, and e-waste. The result of more than 10 years of research and development, LAYER® technology from Dracula Technologies is the only system that can provide flexible and customizable modules that support the small and variable-shaped objects required for IoT—and at a very low cost.
CAMILLE DUFOUR
International PR Consulting for Dracula Technologies
+33 6 79 49 51 43
camille.prconsulting@gmail.com