Fermented Milk Market 2023: Current Scenario, Trends, & Challenges by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for dairy beverages and products across the globe and growing awareness among consumers for losing weight drive the growth of the global Fermented Milk Market. However, rise in awareness of using vegan products is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for organic yurt is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The fermented milk market size was valued at $264.77 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $396.87 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The fermented milk market holds a substantial scope for the market growth. The market is currently in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly during the fermented milk market forecast period. Rise in demand for flavored yogurt and cheese has enforced the market to produce innovative products such as flavored cheese, flavored butter, and fruit flavored dairy items.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The global fermented milk market is fragmented with the presence of several market participants across various regions. The strong presence of private label brands gives a tough competition to global players. The key players operating in the global fermented milk industry include Danone, Nestle, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani LLC, Yoplait , Arla Foods, Muller, Britannia Industries Limited, and Friesl and Campina.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

By distribution channel, it is categorized into specialty stores, supermarket & hypermarket, and online stores. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Rest of LAMEA). Countries like Australia, the U.S., and the UK, NORDIC countries, India, China, and ASEAN countries are the largest spenders on dairy products. In addition, factors such as product availability, socio-economic status, per capita expenditure, and consumer purchasing power are responsible for the growth of fermented milk market in these regions.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segmentaccounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifthsof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the online stores segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The sour cream segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the fermented milk market growth, registering a CAGR of 7.1%.

North America is projected to contribute the highest market share during the forecast period, with around 35% fermented milk market share in 2026, and CAGR of 3.6%.

The online stores distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the fermented milk market, with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The specialty stores segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecast period.

