Global Polypropylene Compounds Market Size to Reach USD 19.3 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polypropylene compounds market size was USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Rising global demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient cars is propelling revenue growth in the polypropylene compounds market. Polypropylene compounds are used in the fabrication of several automotive parts, including bumpers, dashboard components, and interior trim, due to their lightweight, toughness, and high impact strength. The automotive polypropylene compounds market is predicted to grow as a consequence of increased demand for electric cars, which need lightweight and economical materials to be manufactured.

The packaging industry, which is driven by the growing need for inexpensive and ecologically friendly packaging choices, is another important end-user of polypropylene compounds. Polypropylene compounds are used in the production of a range of packaging materials, including food packaging, beverage bottles, and plastic bags, due to their high stiffness, excellent chemical resistance, and exceptional barrier characteristics. Due to the growing need for recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials, the market for polypropylene compounds in the packaging industry is anticipated to grow.

Polypropylene compounds have become a prominent end use in the building sector due to the increased demand for robust, lightweight construction materials. Polypropylene compounds are used in the manufacture of a variety of construction items, including roofing membranes, pipelines, and insulating materials, due to their exceptional resistance to weathering, chemicals, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The polypropylene compounds market in the construction industry is expected to grow because of the increased demand for green building materials.

The electrical and electronics sector is a major end-user of polypropylene compounds, which is being driven by an increase in demand for high-performance and cost-effective materials for the fabrication of various electronic components. Polypropylene compounds are used to make a range of electrical and electronic components, such as connectors, capacitors, and housings, due to their outstanding dielectric properties, high temperature tolerance, and chemical resistance. The polypropylene compounds market in the electrical and electronics industry is predicted to grow because of the growing need for lightweight and smaller electronic components.

Additionally, the market for polypropylene compounds is expected to grow as a result of the growing emphasis on sustainability and green technology. Polypropylene compounds are eco-friendly chemicals that are simple to recycle and reuse. They are a sustainable option for traditional materials such as metals and plastics. The market for polypropylene compounds is predicted to grow as end-use industries across the board adopt green technology at an increasing rate.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global polypropylene compounds market include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Braskem, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Borealis AG, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA, Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, and Formosa Plastics Corporation.

• The largest revenue share in the polypropylene compounds market is expected to come from the glass-reinforced segment during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in several sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and building industries. The glass-reinforced polypropylene composites are highly suitable for structural applications due to their excellent qualities such as strength-to-weight ratio, stiffness, and resistance to impact.

• During the forecast period, the automotive segment is expected to account for the majority of revenue. This is mostly due to the automobile industry's rising quest for lightweight materials, which aid in fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Polypropylene compounds are perfect for use in a range of car applications, including interior and exterior parts, under-the-hood components, and fuel systems, due to their exceptional mechanical features, such as rigidity, toughness, and impact resistance.

• The Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global polypropylene compounds market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for polypropylene compounds in sectors such as automotive, construction, and packaging is driving the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, with rapid urbanization and population growth in countries like China and India, the demand for polypropylene compounds is expected to increase further. The region is also witnessing a rise in demand for eco-friendly polypropylene compounds due to strict government regulations and growing consumer awareness of the environment.

• In 2021, the Dow Chemical Company revealed its intention to expand its portfolio of circular plastics by introducing a new range of post-consumer recycled (PCR) polypropylene (PP) compounds that promote the circular economy by utilizing recycled materials.

• In 2021, SABIC declared its partnership with Samsung, a leading electronics company, to create a new line of sustainable materials that include certified circular polymers and bio-based plastics, supporting the shift towards a circular economy.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global polypropylene compounds market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, End-Use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Mineral Filled

• Glass Reinforced

• TPOs

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

