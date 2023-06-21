Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size to Reach USD 9.62 Billion in 2032

Reports And Data

Industrial Air Filtration Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial air filtration market size was USD 5.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

An industrial air filtration system is used to remove unwelcome dust and smoke particles from the air, making it safe for industrial usage or human breathing. Furthermore, rising demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective air filtration technologies is propelling market revenue growth.

The growing awareness of the harmful effects of air pollution is anticipated to augment the implementation of industrial air filtration. These systems are intended to capture hazardous substances such as dust particles and smoke that emanate from industrial and production facilities. The goal of these systems is to clean the air surrounding these producing sites and hence the environment. Therefore, the desire for air filtration systems is increasing across various industries such as aerospace, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and other related sectors. Additionally, as a result of an increase in manufacturing-related construction projects grows, air filtration system usage is also rises.

Manufacturers are devoting greater effort into developing energy-efficient, high-tech, and inexpensive air filtering devices. Many companies are concerned about carbon emissions, and energy-efficient air filtration systems can help to reduce them.

Sales of such appliances are rising as a result of government measures aimed at lowering air pollution. Governments throughout the world have implemented strict regulations to minimize air pollution, which is driving up demand for air filtration equipment. For example, under the Clean Air Act, industrial establishments in the United States are obligated to adopt air pollution control methods to reduce emissions.

Moreover, the rising demand for unpolluted air in industrial environments is yet another significant driver of market revenue expansion. These industrial air filtration systems are designed to eliminate harmful pollutants and contaminants from the air, thus improving air quality in these environments.

As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), air pollution is responsible for a third of all fatalities globally, with indoor air quality posing even greater risks than outdoor air quality in many cases.

The EPA has also approximated that industrial air filtration systems can decrease airborne pollutants in the workplace by up to 95%, thereby leading to a healthier environment with better air quality.

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Air Act requires industrial establishments to construct and uphold air pollution control equipment, including industrial air filtration systems, to reduce the release of dangerous pollutants into the atmosphere.

As part of the National Emission limits for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAPs), the Federal Register defined minimum efficiency limits for industrial air filtration systems.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6120

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global industrial air filtration market include Camfil AB, Cummins Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Mann+Hummel Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Clarcor Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, and 3M Company

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In 2022, the dust collectors segment held the highest revenue share in the global industrial air filtration market. This is due to the growing emphasis on worker safety and the necessity to conform to government regulations concerning air quality in industrial environments. Dust collectors are effective in eliminating harmful particles and pollutants from the air, making them a crucial element in numerous industrial applications.

• In 2022, the manufacturing segment held the most revenue share in the worldwide industrial air filtration market. This is due to expanding industrialization and urbanization, which has resulted in increased manufacturing operations in a variety of industries such as chemicals, electronics, textiles, and others. During their manufacturing operations, these businesses emit a variety of dangerous air pollutants such as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Particulate Matter (PM), and others, which endanger both the environment and human health. As a result, there is a growing demand for effective air filtering systems in industrial facilities to maintain a safe and healthy working environment for personnel.

• In terms of revenue, the industrial air filtration market for the Asia Pacific region held the greatest revenue share in 2022. Increasing demand for industrial air filtration in sectors including the automotive, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries is to blame for this. Rapid development has raised the demand for clean air in workplaces in rising nations like China and India in order to protect workers and lessen environmental pollution. Another reason boosting this segment's market revenue growth is the strict government rules on air quality, which have made it obligatory for companies to install air filtration systems in their operations.

• The North American market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest revenue growth rate in the global industrial air filtration market during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of several environmental regulations and increasing concerns about worker safety. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented strict regulations on air quality and emissions, leading to a growing demand for industrial air filtration systems in the region.

• Mann+Hummel Group, a global air filtration systems provider, acquired Hardy Filtration, a Canadian air filter manufacturer, on 7 October 2020. The acquisition was intended to expand Mann+Hummel's product portfolio in the North American market.

• On 3 August 2020, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a motion and control technologies company, acquired Meggitt PLC's aerospace business. This acquisition aimed to enhance Parker Hannifin's presence in the aerospace industry, including the production of filtration products for commercial and military aircraft.

• On August 24, 2021, Donaldson Company, Inc. introduced a new series of air filters known as the PowerCore PSB MERV 16 Filter. These filters are designed to be used in commercial and industrial HVAC systems and utilize a patented pleated filter media to deliver high-efficiency filtration.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-air-filtration-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global industrial air filtration market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Dust Collectors

• Mist Collectors

• HEPA Filters (High-Efficiency Particulate Air)

• Baghouse Filters

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

• Food & Beverages (F&B)

• Pharmaceuticals

• Automotive

• Chemicals

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6120

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan that we offer as per client requirement. Our team will ensure that the report is well suited as per your requirement.

Browse Related Links:

Industrial Gas Regulator Market Companies - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-gas-regulators-market

Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Revenue - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymeric-membrane-for-separation-market

Polyurethane Sealant Market Reports - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyurethane-sealant-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.