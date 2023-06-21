ONE Conference 2022: one year on

In a paper co-published today as part of a new cross-agency task force, EFSA and the other agencies defined the scope and objectives of their partnership.

The collaboration comes as we celebrate the first anniversary of the ONE Conference 2022, a four-day event organized by EFSA together with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), the European Environment Agency (EEA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).

As one of a series of actions following up on recommendations from the ONE Conference, EFSA and its sister agencies established a cross-agency task force on One Health.

The new task force will help coordinate the work and priorities of these agencies, define research needs and provide a forum for stakeholder engagement, keeping One Health at the forefront of their strategic thinking.

One Health, collaboration

Together with the other EU agencies working in the field of health and the environment, we have been looking at ways to put the One Health approach into practice.

This means seizing opportunities to connect and integrate knowledge, data and expertise from a wide range of disciplines, sectors and actors.

The publication of the paper coincides with the One Health European Joint Programme (One Health EJP) conference (19-21 June 2023), ‘Collaborating to face future One Health challenges in Europe’.

ONE Conference 2022

In June 2022, EFSA hosted the ONE Conference in Brussels and online. More than 2,700 representatives from academia, public institutions, the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) attended the four-day event.

In his closing speech, Bernhard Url, EFSA’s Executive Director, noted that participants at the conference had agreed that the adoption of a One Health approach and closer collaboration were key to making food systems more sustainable.

ONE Conference website

Key content from the ONE Conference website, will be moved to EFSA’s website. The ONE Conference website will no longer be active from 1 July 2023.

