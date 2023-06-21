Milesight Occupancy & People Counting Insights for Workplaces, Buildings, Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Airports, etc.
Based on the latest AI and ToF, valuable occupancy detection and people counting information help to make informed decisions.XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding occupancy and people flow is critical for ensuring safety, compliance, efficiency, and comfort in various environments, including retail stores, offices, public events, etc. What’s more, they can be key factors to facilitate resource management, improve sales and marketing, and promote planning. Accessing timely insights with Milesight advanced AI and 2nd generation ToF technologies gets real-time knowledge for fast decision-making and set a solid foundation for sustainable and efficient running.
Redefine Insights for Space Occupancy
In general, space occupancy refers to the measure of individuals in a space. It is also a measure of how many people use a space. Space usage has always been a priority for facility managers. Having a comprehensive understanding of space occupancy allows for improved strategic decision-making, identification of opportunities for cost reduction, simplified space planning, and validation of actual needs. With the help of the Milesight occupancy sensor especially the AI Occupancy Sensor VS121/VS121-P which detects space occupancy status and counts people with advanced features, the occupancy status can be accurately controlled and converted into actionable insights. Based on LoRaWAN® and AI, the sensor can be a smart tool for both space occupancy and people counting. And the PoE Version lets users access detailed information with a real-time video stream.
[ AI Occupancy Sensor VS121/VS121-P ]
- LoRaWAN® & PoE Versions for Broader Applications
- Up to 98% Accuracy
- 100% Anonymous Detection (GDPR Compliant)
- Smart U-Turn Detection
- Up to 126㎡ Large Detection Areas
- Maximum 16 Detection Regions
- People Flow Analysis
- DI/O Interfaces for Extendable Advanced Features
- User-Friendly Management on DeviceHub
- Up to 7m High Ceiling Mounting
Actionable Insights Beyond People Counting
Milesight people counting devices reliably count people in both directions simultaneously and in specific regions with the help of the latest AI, ToF, and LoRaWAN® technologies. Getting accurate and real-time people flow statistics, greatly contributes to better space utilization, improved energy saving, and more value-added business running. The industry-leading AI ToF People Counting Sensor VS133/VS133-P unleashes the power of actionable insights beyond people counting by dual technologies including an onboard AI algorithm and 2nd generation ToF technology, delivering superior performance and unmatched accuracy of up to 99.8% and 100% anonymous detection.
[ AI ToF People Counting Sensor VS133/VS133-P ]
- LoRaWAN® & PoE Versions for Broader Applications
- On-Board AI Algorithm
- 2nd Generation ToF Technology
- 100% Anonymous Detection (GDPR Compliant)
- Industry-Leading 99.8% Accuracy
- Staff Detection and Adults/Children Differentiation
- Smart U-Turn & Bi-Directional Counting
- Multi-Stitching Performance
- Great Compatibility for Extended Applications
- Strong Universality to Be Adaptable to Diverse Scenarios
Typical Applications
- Workplace
The overall space capacity and usage patterns will be clear with real-time people counting data. The solution can be applied to specific areas such as meeting rooms, offices, lounges, etc., which allows for understanding the workplaces to better allocate resources, avoid unnecessary energy waste and optimize space utilization. What’s more, the 100% anonymous detection by design alleys the fear of any privacy disclosure.
- Retail Stores
The retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls’ customer flows are of great concern for business running. Centering on real-time and accumulated statistics, the operators can easily discover peak hours for the greatest sales opportunities and get conversion rates through the customer volume to have a better understanding of the business's effectiveness. Furthermore, optimize staff management reasonably to fit the customers’ actual needs.
- Transportation
It counts passengers getting on or off in real-time to obtain statistics that will be valuable for optimizing operations for transport junctions such as airports and railway stations and transportation such as railways and subways. The peak hours with the largest passenger volume, the most crowded carriages, the fewer occupant carriages, and all the other information get from accurate people counting will be the basis to further make effective operational decisions.
- Buildings
Based on highly accurate people counting, the solution offers an efficient and informed way to precisely control the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. The temperature should be regulated to ramp up or cool down when the people flow changes. So does the ventilation system. The smart collaboration provides the spaces with thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality.
By getting real-time and accumulated occupancy and people counting data, Milesight can help to form a valuable information network in workplaces, retail stores, buildings, supermarkets, airports, etc. which greatly promotes data-oriented management. By boasting the latest technologies such as AI, 2nd generation ToF technology, and advanced performance such as up to 99.8% ultra-high accuracy, 100% anonymous detection, smart U-turn filtering, staff detection, and adults/children differentiation, the traffic of any space is precisely counted. As basic data, the statistics can be extended to unlock diversified values.
