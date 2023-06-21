Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens Represents Sexual Abuse Victims
Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens would like to announce that they represent sexual abuse victims to get the compensation they deserve.MEDFORD, OR, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens would like to announce that they represent sexual abuse victims to get the compensation they deserve. They work closely with prospective clients to evaluate their cases and determine the best way to pursue legal action against their abusers.
Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens aims to help individuals seek compensation after they are victimized by sexual abuse by working with them to build their case and pursue it in court. They have also created a resource that helps individuals understand what steps they should take before they start their court case. The law firm’s website features an article discussing what individuals should do if they or a loved one has been sexually abused, such as contacting law enforcement, seeing a doctor, and speaking with a psychologist or counselor. These steps will help their legal team build a strong case.
Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens understands the challenges sexual abuse victims face and aims to help them get through their case with the least amount of stress. They work closely with clients and their treatment teams to build a case that brings the best results and holds the abuser responsible for their actions.
Anyone interested in learning about their sexual abuse victim representation can find out more by visiting the Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens website or calling +1 (503) 235-3266.
About Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens: Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens is a law firm providing representation for nursing home abuse, personal injury, sexual abuse, worker’s compensation, and Social Security disability cases. Their experienced lawyers offer compassionate representation that helps individuals get the best case outcome. They ensure clients get through their cases with as little stress as possible.
Company: Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens
Address: 111 SW 5th Ave, Suite 3150
City: Portland
State: OR
Zip code: 97204
Telephone number: +1 (503) 235-3266
Candy Ford
Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys
+1 (503) 235-3266
email us here