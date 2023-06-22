InnovateAble Demo Day Showcases Latest Assistive Technology and Innovations for People with Disabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- A pitch event showcasing the latest assistive technology and innovations that make travel easier for people with disabilities will take place virtually on July 26, 2023, celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the ADA. The event, organized by TravelAbility, an organization working within the tourism industry to improve the travel experience for people with disabilities, will feature presentations from companies and startups in the field of assistive innovations and technology. The goal of the event is to highlight the latest advancements in innovations that can improve the travel experiences of people with disabilities. Attendees will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of cutting-edge products and hear from the experts that created them.
“We are excited to bring together some of the brightest minds in assistive technology to showcase their latest innovations,” said Jake Steinman, Founder of TravelAbility. “This is a b2b event and an opportunity for destinations, attractions, hotels and National Tour Association and Destinations International to learn about new innovations that can be introduced to their members.”
The event will be by invitation to current and previous attendees at the TravelAbility Emerging Market Summit. The judging will consist of two panels of four judges each that will rotate every two hours.
*Laszlo Horvath, Partner, Vespucci Partners Venture Fund, leads recruitment for innovative technology companies to pitch from the center stage at 2024 CES in Las Vegas.
*Sasha Blair Goldensohn, Accessibility Lead, Google Maps
*Ron Pettit, Director of Accessibility and Services, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
*Zach Curry, V.P. Room Operations and Guest Experiences, Marriott
*Charles Hammerman, founder, Disability Opportunity Fund
*Don Welsh, President and CEO, Destinations International
Innovator
*Spoke - Ensuring that the Deaf never miss out on important public announcements at airports or public locations.
*DateAbility - The only dating app designed for the disabled and chronically ill communities.
*VACAYIT - Explore and experience sensory and audio described tours in 160 Australian locations.
*Lisnen - App that enables the Deaf and HOH listen to sounds like telephones, door knocks
*Enchroma - Glasses that enable people with color blindness to see vibrant colors
*Be My Eyes - An app that provides live video connection between blind users and sighted volunteers.
*Purple Lens - A web accessibility toolkit that combines automated and human remediation
*Centaur Robotics - Power wheelchair that fits into the space of a dining room chair and elevates the user up to eye level.
*Picture Live - A photobook that enables audio descriptions or ASL interpreters via a QR code.
*TranslateLive - Provides closed captioning, live captioning, translation, audio description, accessibility compliance.
*Three Play Media - Audio description, live captioning, automated transcription
Contact: TravelAbility Jake Steinman, Founder jake@travelability.net
About TravelAbility: Our goal is to work within the travel industry to help make tour and travel suppliers more accessible for people with disabilities.
About the TravelAbility Portfolio of projects.: EMERGING MARKETS SUMMIT is a boutique conference covering the growing niches of accessibility, sustainability and DE&I; TRAVELABILITY INSIDER, is an online newsletter with 3300 subscribers DESTINATIONS WITH ACCESSIBILITY is a micro-site that aggregates accessibility content for 143 destinations in the US, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, THE ACCESSIBILITY PLAYBOOK is a 38-page resource containing videos, slide decks, technology, products, tips and use case scenarios designed to help any travel organization/company advance their accessibility THE DESTINATION A11Y CLUB, is a group of DMO’s committed to advancing accessibility together. INNOVATEABLE, is an annual showcase of adaptive innovations, technologies, services and amenities that can be introduced through the travel channel. Our YOUTUBE CHANNEL archives contain over 100 video sessions from prior conferences and events. TRAVELABILITY FOUNDATION is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation with the mission to work with travel industry suppliers to make travel more accessible for people with disabilities. Website: TBA
COLLABORATIONS: Partnering with the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management on a pilot accessibility learning module. EXPLORABLE, a podcast series with 21 episodes with industry experts. ACCESSIBLE JOURNEYS is digital quarterly travel magazine targeting travelers with disabilities. USAE NEWS TravelAbility Supplement is a digital magazine targeted to meeting planners. The TravelAbility/Becoming RentABLE Disability Events Calendar
