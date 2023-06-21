Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,273 in the last 365 days.

EUNIQUE Showcases Exceptional European PDO/PGI products in Dubai

EUNIQUE Promotions in UAE

EUNIQUE Showcases Exceptional products

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A series of promotions were held in 10 sales locations throughout Dubai from June 1 to June 6, 2023, as part of the execution of the EU-financed campaign ‘’EUNIQUE’’.

During the above activities the consumers had the opportunity to get informational material like brochures about the EU-financed campaign “EUNIQUE”, learn more about European food safety, premium quality production standards, their unique aroma, and delicious flavor and get free samples to savor the European PDO/PGI products from Greece and Cyprus.

The EU financed campaign “EUNIQUE” aims to promote the delicious European PDO and PGI products from Greece and Cyprus, to UAE and Saudi Arabia and increase their awareness. Some of the participant products in the program are the delicious PDO olives , the full of flavors PDO cheeses and so many other delicious products from Greece and the delicious Loukoumi Geroskipou PGI from Cyprus.

To learn more about the EUNIQUE program visit the website: euniqueproducts.eu

Media Team
Matrix PR
+971 4 343 0888
email us here

You just read:

EUNIQUE Showcases Exceptional European PDO/PGI products in Dubai

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more