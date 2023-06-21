Speaker Driver Market Acquisition, Scope, Demand, New Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 25.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Adoption of online audio and video streaming services

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global speaker driver market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 Billion and register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key market revenue growth drivers include increasing use of consumer electronics such as televisions, smartphones, smart watches, washing machines, smart televisions, etc. In addition, rapid adoption of online audio and video streaming services is another factor driving revenue growth in the market. Rising disposable income among consumers, improving standards of living, rapid urbanization, and robust penetration of mobile phones and high-speed Internet connectivity are some other factors supporting market growth. The introduction of AirPods has a significant role to play in the growth of the market.

The speaker driver market refers to the industry involved in the production and distribution of speaker drivers, which are essential components of audio systems. Speaker drivers are responsible for converting electrical signals into sound waves, allowing audio devices such as speakers and headphones to produce sound.

The market for speaker drivers has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for audio equipment across various sectors. The consumer electronics industry, including home audio systems, portable speakers, and headphones, is a major driver of the market. Additionally, the automotive industry, professional audio and sound reinforcement systems, and the growing trend of smart speakers and voice-activated devices have contributed to the expansion of the speaker driver market.

The global Speaker Driver market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Speaker Driver industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG , Samsung Electronics , Sony Corporation, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG , Fostex International, Eastech, Voz Electronic Co., Ltd., and Fortune Grand Technology Inc

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, CX 400BT True Wireless was launched by Sennheiser, and delivers high fidelity stereo sound with natural meds and deep bass due to the presence of 7mm dynamic driver.

In May 2020, HD 458BT wireless headphones was launched by Sennheiser with a stylish new design.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. This steady growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and consumer of electronics, is a major contributor to revenue growth of the market in the region. Moreover, rising disposable income, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and rapid development of 5G infrastructure in countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan is expected to support market growth.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Speaker Driver market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Headphones/Earphones

Hearing Aids

Smart Speakers

Mobile Phones/Tablets

Loudspeakers

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Below 20 mm

20–110 mm

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Professional/Enterprise

Consumer

Medical

Others (banking, travel and tourism, hospitality, and education)

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

