Minister congratulates new Superintendent for CSLF

CANADA, June 20 - Message from the Minister of Education and Early Years Natalie Jameson, congratulating new Superintendent of La Commission scolaire de langue française:

“Congratulations to Ghislain Bernard on his appointment as the new Superintendent of La Commission scolaire de langue française. Ghislain brings to the table exceptional leadership skills, dedication, and unwavering commitment to education. I look forward to working with Ghislain Bernard to continue to strengthen our French education system.

This appointment comes at a crucial time when the educational landscape is evolving rapidly, and Ghislain’s vision and expertise will undoubtedly shape the future of French education in our province. Under his guidance, the school authority is bound to reach new heights of excellence, enrollment, and inclusivity.



Ghislain Bernard, please accept our heartfelt congratulations on your well-deserved appointment. I am confident that your tenure as the Superintendent will bring positive transformation, equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. All the best in your new role.”