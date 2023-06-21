French President Urged to raise Accountability for Aid Workers Killed with visiting Sri Lankan President -TGTE

French Aid Workers Killed in Sri Lanka (ACF)

Those Killed are Sri Lankans working for French aid organization Action Contre la Faim (ACF) Killed in Sri Lanka in 2006. No one has been brought to justice..

The aid workers, who were wearing T-shirts with the ACF emblem, were made to kneel and were begging for their lives when they were shot at point blank range. No one has been brought to justice” — Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, Prime Minister TGTE