Bismarck Expressway traffic control removed for McQuade’s weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic control on Bismarck Expressway between Washington Street and Ninth Street will be removed before the kickoff of the Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament. Cones will be removed on or before Thursday, June 22 to ease traffic flow.



Traffic control on this portion of Bismarck Expressway will resume sometime after the Fourth of July holiday for night paving and signal work.



Lane closures will remain in place on Bismarck Expressway, from Ninth Street to 26th Street South.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT :



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

