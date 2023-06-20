Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,190 in the last 365 days.

Bismarck Expressway traffic control removed for McQuade’s weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic control on Bismarck Expressway between Washington Street and Ninth Street will be removed before the kickoff of the Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament. Cones will be removed on or before Thursday, June 22 to ease traffic flow.

Traffic control on this portion of Bismarck Expressway will resume sometime after the Fourth of July holiday for night paving and signal work.

Lane closures will remain in place on Bismarck Expressway, from Ninth Street to 26th Street South.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

CONTACT : 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Bismarck Expressway traffic control removed for McQuade’s weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more