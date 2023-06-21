SOCIAL IMPACT PARTNERS Launches Global Brain Health Initiative With Inaugural Season Of Sip Innovation Olympics

Social Impact Partners Logo Innovation Olympics Judges Panel Innovation Olympics Banner

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Social Impact Partners , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving brain health, healthy aging, and addressing neurodegenerative diseases, is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural SIP Innovation Olympics competition. This groundbreaking initiative brings together talented student teams from renowned universities worldwide to tackle the challenges associated with brain health to enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other neurodegenerative diseases.The SIP Innovation Olympics will span three months, during which competing student teams will develop innovative business concepts, products or services that address the complex challenges surrounding brain health and healthy aging. By harnessing the collective creativity and passion of the emerging generation, Social Impact Partners aims to foster groundbreaking solutions that will have a lasting impact on individuals and communities."Together with a consortium of global for-profit and nonprofit leaders, we believe it is critical to engage a younger generation to be part of the solution to better brain health," said Sarah Hoit, Co-Founder and Chairman of Social Impact Partners. "Through our Innovation Olympics and Global Business Plan Contest and the application of diverse perspectives, we believe that these student teams will redefine the boundaries of brain health and healthy aging solutions, ultimately improving the lives of millions affected by neurodegenerative diseases."The SIP Innovation Olympics have garnered support from prestigious organizations and industry leaders committed to driving social impact. Companies such as Sodexo, Blue Zones, Silverado Senior Living, Vitality Society, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, CaringKind, Oxford Brain Diagnostics, Spinnaker Venture Partners, Direct Supply and Ivy Tree Advisors have generously agreed to participate in the event from a collaborative organization perspective, providing invaluable resources and expertise to nurture the students' entrepreneurial endeavors.“The opportunity for Blue Zones to be part of a competition like this that empowers students to be part of new solutions in brain health is encouraging,” said Nick Buettner, the VP of Product. “The healthy living space will greatly benefit from the collaboration, sharing of best practices and innovations these teams will discover.”Participating universities include Dartmouth College, Tuck School of Business, University of Calgary, Harvard Business School, Indian Institute of Management Madras, S.P. Mandali's Welingkar Education and the Asian Institute of Management. These esteemed institutions have chosen their most promising teams to compete in this global platform, creating an unparalleled atmosphere of innovation and collaboration.Over the course of the competition, the student teams will receive guidance and mentorship from industry experts, renowned academics, and seasoned professionals in the field of brain health and neurodegenerative diseases. Their progress will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, who will assess the feasibility, scalability, and potential impact of each concept.The SIP Innovation Olympics will culminate in a grand finale event, where the top teams will showcase their solutions and compete for coveted prizes, recognition, and the opportunity to further develop their ideas with Social Impact Partners and its sponsors.For more information about Social Impact Partners and the SIP Innovation Olympics or to enter the SIP Global Business Plan Contest, please visit https://www.socialimpact.partners . Follow the competition's journey and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #SIPInnovationOlympics.About Social Impact Partners:Social Impact Partners (SIP) is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing a Global Brain Health Initiative through collaboration, innovation, education and funding. Through coordinated efforts, SIP aims to bring together stakeholders from various sectors to work together, share knowledge and implement evidence-based interventions that promote brain health, prevent neurological disorders and support individuals affected by such conditions worldwide.SIP brings together a purpose-driven alliance of executive leaders in a Global Consortium, as well as dedicated students and professionals in the Young Leaders of Social Impact youth board. Launched in 2023, SIP’s student competitions, the Innovation Olympics and Global Business Plan Contest, empower the emerging generation of change-makers to find real solutions to improve brain health and combat neurodegenerative conditions. Learn more at https://www.socialimpact.partners

