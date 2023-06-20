Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,162 in the last 365 days.

SPLC Calls for Just and Humane Immigration System on World Refugee Day

ATLANTA — Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) joins the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in observance of World Refugee Day. For more than two decades, nations around the world, humanitarian aid workers and government officials chose this day to honor the strength, courage and resilient spirit of those who have been forced to flee their homes.

“The moral obligation to honor the deeply held values of our immigrant nation is more important than ever,” said Efrén C. Olivares, deputy legal director for immigrant justice at the SPLC. “We have an opportunity to uphold our nation’s values by supporting refugees on this day — and every day — and to meet the challenges of global migration once and for all.

“The right to seek asylum is protected under U.S. and international law, regardless of the manner of entry. And the majority of Americans strongly support access to asylum for people fleeing persecution. We call upon the Biden administration to honor its promise of building a humane asylum system and rectify the discriminatory, xenophobic and unfair hurdles, particularly impacting Black and Brown migrants. No one should be sent to a place where they will face harm.

“As we commemorate World Refugee Day, the SPLC remains committed to defending the rights of all migrants to receive a just, humane and welcoming immigration system honoring our nation’s values and aspirations.”

You just read:

SPLC Calls for Just and Humane Immigration System on World Refugee Day

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more