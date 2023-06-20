NOTICE: Hart InterCivic Verity 2.7 Voting System Testing for Certification

NOTICE OF VOTING SYSTEM CERTIFICATION

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Elections Division will be testing Hart InterCivic Verity Voting 2.7 for the use in the State of Idaho. Testing is scheduled to take place on June 21-22, 2023, from 8AM-5PM, at the LBJ Building, Basement Conference Room #35, located at 650 W. State St., Boise, ID.

Verity Voting 2.7 is an enhanced version of the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) certified and State certified Verity Voting 2.5. Verity Voting 2.5 software and firmware enhancements have completed Voluntary Voting System Guideline (VVSG) conformance testing at SLI Compliance, an EAC accredited Voting System Test Laboratory. However, pursuant to Idaho Code §34-2409, the Idaho Secretary of State must examine and certify voting systems before they can be used in Idaho.

For any questions regarding testing or Verity Voting 2.7 please contact Guillermo Velasco, Elections Division Manager, at 208-332-2831 or at [email protected].

Dated: June 20, 2023