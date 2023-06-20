OrthoSculpt Training Announces Details of First Course

The training will be conducted by Dr. Steven Cyr at the SASpine Institute in Houston, TX.

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYRxMD Cosmetic Surgery and the SASPINE Institute announced in May that they would launch a one-week training and certification program on OrthoSculpt, a high-definition liposculpture for the face, body, and extremities. Dr. Steven Cyr, a dual fellowship–trained orthopedic and cosmetic surgeon, is pleased to share that the first course will be held from October 16 to 20, 2023. The training will be conducted at the SASpine Institute in Houston, Texas.



It is difficult for busy surgeons to complete a fellowship in cosmetic surgery, hence, Dr. Cyr developed the OrthoSculpt™ Training and Certification Program. During this one-week course, participants will learn everything about the revolutionary trademarked technique OrthoSculpt.

The course will be conducted using clinical and surgical training, focusing on vital musculoskeletal anatomy and high-definition liposculpture techniques of the face, extremities, and torso to enhance a patient’s anatomy. The goal is to train participants to perform these procedures safely and with anatomic precision and accuracy. The training includes:

Licensed agreement for OrthoSculpt by CYRx MD

Use of registered trademarks and artwork for marketing

Certificate of completion by SASpine Institute

Eligibility of recertification after 3 years

One mid-level training provided free of cost for non-invasive procedures such as botox and fillers, along with administrative training for workups, pre-op, post-op, billing, and collection

Lunch at the venue during the training days





Dr. Cyr is the first orthopedic and cosmetic surgeon certified by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery in the country. His techniques have revolutionized the field of orthopedics and cosmetic surgery. The procedures have also created a solution for surgeons who feel trapped in insurance-based medicine and/or are interested in enhancing their practices with cash-pay surgical and non-surgical cosmetic options.

Those who wish to enroll in the training can get in touch with LeAnn Cyr for further info. LeAnn is the CEO of CYRxMD and SASPINE and is happy to assist with any inquiries. Any surgeon who is interested in learning the techniques used in OrthoSculpt is welcome to apply for training. If approved for training the first course will start on October 16 and end October 20, 2023. The program is selective and limited to surgeons with proper backgrounds and in good-standing. All applications will go through an approval process. OrthoSculpt Training is not a substitute for cosmetic fellowship training. Those who wish to obtain a formal fellowship should enroll in a one- or two-year program with the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgeons.

Contact LeAnn Cyr at lcyr@me.com or for more info or visit: https://cyrmdcosmeticsurgery.com/orthosculpt-training-certification/.

Dr. Steven J. Cyr, M.D., F.A.A.O.S. has spent nearly two decades in the practice of spine surgery. Dr. Cyr is a gifted orthopedic surgeon and a Mayo Clinic–trained spine surgeon with experience in correcting complex musculoskeletal conditions. Adding further to his surgical skills, he obtained a two year fellowship in cosmetic surgery with the past president of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. During his training, his musculoskeletal expertise enabled him to conceptualize techniques to enhance the body’s natural shape and musculature, called OrthoSculpt. Dr. Cyr has also developed wellness products under CYRx MD Skincare and CYRx MD Nutrition. The award-winning doctor is featured in GQ, Vogue, SpineReview, AP, and Rodeo Cosmetics.

