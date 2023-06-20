TELUS and Vancouver Whitecaps FC team up with Ocean Wise; Collecting over 100 kgs of waste from local community beach, in less than 60 minutes

With shared, long-standing legacies of giving back, TELUS’ partnership with Whitecaps FC continues to drive even more meaningful impact, with cleanup of a beloved Vancouver landmark, Spanish Banks Beach

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the 18th annual TELUS Days of Giving, TELUS and Vancouver Whitecaps FC , including Ryan Gauld, Julian Gressel and Yohei Takaoka, joined the Ocean Wise Shoreline Champions movement last week at Spanish Banks beach to take action for the ocean, collecting waste from our waters. The match up demonstrates a shared commitment, announced as part of TELUS’ premier partnership with Whitecaps FC earlier this year , to drive meaningful impact in local communities in Vancouver. Leveraging the collective power and leadership of three Vancouver-based organizations to address plastic waste from source to shore, TELUS, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Ocean Wise worked together to clean over 100 kgs of waste, in less than 60 minutes, from 2.4km of shoreline on Vancouver’s Spanish Banks beach last Friday, June 16.



“At TELUS, we are committed to environmental sustainability and giving back to our communities through initiatives like TELUS Days of Giving,” said Patrick Barron, Vice-President of Corporate Citizenship and Community Investment. “We strive to preserve, protect, and restore the environment through a variety of initiatives, including cleaning up shorelines, launching a sea kelp nursery with Ocean Wise to regenerate vital ocean habitats, and planting trees to restore our forests. We believe that by taking action to protect our planet, we can help create a friendlier future for generations to come.”

Championed by team members almost two decades ago, the annual TELUS Days of Giving movement continues to grow, bringing together a record-breaking 80,000 TELUS team members and retirees across the globe this year. Together with partners like Ocean Wise and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, TELUS is helping address some of today’s most pressing challenges in their local communities.

Every year, 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced, 36 per cent of which is designed for single use or packaging. Of that number, only 9 per cent is recycled. Shoreline Cleanup is the largest direct-action environmental project in Canada, helping remove approximately 13 million tonnes of plastic that enters oceanic currents annually.

"Ocean Wise empowers businesses, community groups and families to take action for the ocean,” said Carlos Drews, Executive Vice President, Conservation, Ocean Wise. “Our Shoreline Cleanup program is one of the most effective ways community groups can make a difference - and that's exactly what happened last week. Seeing the participants from TELUS and the Whitecaps join us to clean the Vancouver shoreline is very inspiring."

From helping make soccer more accessible by delivering camps to youth in British Columbia, to planting trees and cleaning local shorelines and parks,TELUS and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC have a shared commitment to create healthier and more inclusive communities. To get fans involved, on July 15 , TELUS will plant one tree, up to 20,000 trees, for every fan who attends the July 15 Whitecaps FC match at BC place.

“At Vancouver Whitecaps FC, our community is at the heart of our club,” said Axel Schuster, Chief Executive Officer, Vancouver Whitecaps FC. “This is our home, and it is important that we take real action to protect it. We are grateful to be joining forces with organizations like TELUS and Ocean Wise who share our values, and we encourage others to sign up for the Shoreline Cleanup program.”

For over two decades, TELUS has been a leader in purpose and sustainability, giving back to local communities, contributing 2 million days of global volunteerism and working to reduce its collective carbon footprint by investing in its networks, innovative technologies and sustainable business practices. In addition, TELUS was honored as one of Canada’s Top 100 Greenest Employers, and recognized by Corporate Knights in its 2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations .

To learn more about how TELUS is helping create a friendlier future for all, visit telus.com/purpose and to learn more about TELUS’ commitment to a more sustainable future, visit telus.com/sustainability .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 30 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 68 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Ocean Wise

Ocean Wise is a globally focused conservation organization on a mission to restore and protect our oceans. Through research, education, public engagement, and international collaborations, we empower communities to fight three major ocean challenges: ocean pollution, overfishing and climate change. By equipping and empowering individuals, communities, industries, and governments, we can create a future where people and our oceans can thrive. Ocean Wise is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia with staff across Canada, Mexico, and Chile, and operates conservation projects that make national and international impact.

Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup is a conservation program that provides families, businesses and community groups the opportunity to take action to help protect waterways in their community, one bit of trash at a time. Shoreline Champions is part of the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup program, designed to help businesses to create engaging and memorable team building experiences, while making a meaningful impact in tackling plastic pollution.

About Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC purpose is to unite and inspire its communities. Whitecaps FC is one of the longest standing professional soccer clubs in North America, having originally been founded in 1974. Since 2011, the men's first team has played in Major League Soccer, the top tier of professional soccer in the United States and Canada. Whitecaps FC are a fully integrated club, housing one of the most unique soccer development programs in North America, starting from grassroots and including professional development programs for both boys and girls, with a goal to provide a safe and welcoming environment so that all participants can thrive and achieve their potential. In 2022, the club participated in the inaugural seasons of MLS NEXT Pro and League1 BC. For more information, visit whitecapsfc.com .

For more information, please contact:

Saara Rahikka

TELUS Media Relations

saara.rahikka@telus.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/926bf9cb-fffa-4a8f-ab56-9caabe6d311d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3abb26f-cb07-4155-b83e-49dbb7a61990

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac42b420-412f-4d1e-91fc-513f11d44b94

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/518234e8-b5a2-4a20-8570-9ae7678e2a95