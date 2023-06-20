DUNCKLEE INC. CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Duncklee Inc. is a leading HVAC contractor based in Stonington CT, serving Eastern CT and Western RI, with 50 years of industry experience.STONINGTON , CT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Duncklee Inc., a leading HVAC contractor operating out of Stonington CT and servicing Eastern CT and Western RI, is proud to announce its 50th anniversary. Since its founding, by the late Les Duncklee in 1973, Duncklee Inc. has been dedicated to providing exceptional HVAC Services to its valued customers. Les was fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to create a business environment founded on professionalism, integrity, high-quality customer service, and fostering employee security.
Since its founding, the business has experienced many changes, but Les’ vision is still the same vision used today: to provide customers with premier installation design and specialized customer service. Now led by Les Duncklee's son, President Jon Duncklee, the company has achieved remarkable success and has become a trusted name in the industry.
Duncklee Inc. has built a strong reputation for its commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. With a team of highly skilled technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, the company has consistently delivered reliable and efficient Heating to residential and commercial clients.
Duncklee Inc.'s longevity in the industry can be attributed to its unwavering focus on customer-centric values and continuous innovation. The company's team of experts constantly strives to stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in HVAC technology and industry best practices, ensuring that they provide the most effective solutions to their clients' heating and cooling needs.
As part of their commitment to excellence, Duncklee Inc. has also established a robust maintenance program to help customers prolong the lifespan of their HVAC systems and maximize energy efficiency. By offering regular inspections, tune-ups, and proactive repairs, the company helps clients save on energy costs while ensuring optimal performance and comfort.
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Jon Duncklee, President of Duncklee Inc., expressed his gratitude to the loyal customers and dedicated team members who have contributed to the company's success. He stated, "Reaching this significant milestone is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and the trust our customers have placed in us over the years. We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community with the same level of excellence for many years to come."
Duncklee Inc. remains committed to its mission of providing superior HVAC contractor near me services while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and customer satisfaction. The company's dedication to quality craftsmanship, personalized solutions, and outstanding customer service sets them apart in the industry.
To learn more about Duncklee Inc. and their comprehensive range of Heating and Cooing Services, please visit their official website at dunckleeinc.com.
Steve Bibby
Stratedia
+1 860-415-0340
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram