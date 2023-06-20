RoK President Yoon to pay state visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 20 -

HÀ NỘI — President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife will pay a state visit to Việt Nam from June 22-24.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President Võ Văn Thưởng, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its communique.

This is the first State visit of President Yoon to Việt Nam and his first to a Southeast Asian country since he took office in May 2022. — VNS