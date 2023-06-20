Việt Nam attaches importance to expanding ties with Russia: NA Chairman

VIETNAM, June 20 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to strengthening and expanding relations with Russia, considering it one of the top priorities in its foreign policy, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has said.

At a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Chief Justice of Russia Lebedev Vyacheslav Mikhailovich, Huệ welcomed the Russian official's ongoing visit which takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Congratulating Lebedev and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hoà Bình on their successful talks, Huệ affirmed that the Vietnamese NA supports comprehensive and extensive cooperation between the two nations' judicial sectors in general and the supreme courts in particular. He believed that the outcomes of the talks would lead to significant and beneficial cooperation between the two sides in the near future.

He expressed his delight that the exchange of delegations at all levels between the two nations had been maintained and stepped up despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the Vietnamese NA was actively preparing for an official visit to Việt Nam by Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to the top legislator, the 13th Party Central Committee issued a resolution on continuing to build and complete the socialist rule-of-law State of Việt Nam in the new period, which includes various contents related to improving the effectiveness of the court system. In this process, the invaluable support, cooperation and sharing of experience regarding law and justice from Russia and its Supreme Court in particular holds significant importance.

Lebedev, for his part, said the Supreme Court of Russia submitted 187 draft laws to the Federal Assembly, of which 108 have become laws.

According to the Russian law, when the Federal Assembly reviews draft amendments or supplements to certain laws, the collection of the Supreme Court’s feedback is mandatory. Apart from the legislative work, the Supreme Court has also engaged in various forms of cooperation with the Federation Council and the State Duma, particularly in fine-tuning and enforcing laws, amending and supplementing activities of courts.

Besides working closely with the Federal Assembly of Russia, the Supreme Court had also summarised the practice in the enforcement of laws, analysed and recapitulated trial practices for publication on journals of the government and the Supreme Court, he said.

Lebedev believed that his visit would contribute to expanding ties with the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam, and that the two nations would promote the exchange of visits at all levels as well as tourism and people-to-people exchanges as Russian citizens were keen on travelling to and vacationing in Việt Nam. — VNS