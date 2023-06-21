Aki Technologies Continues Awards Momentum, This Time with Nature Valley

The leader in personalized advertising wins a Digiday Media Award and a Platinum Hermes Award with Nature Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Technologies, the media division of Inmar Intelligence and the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, continues to win recognition. The company won a Digiday Media Award in the Best Use of Video category and a Platinum Hermes Award. Both of these are validation of Aki’s work with Nature Valley, a brand owned by General Mills. Aki used machine learning and pattern recognition technology to identify the best possible moments to reach Nature Valley’s target audience.

“Nature Valley wanted to drive incremental sales of our flagship SKUs (alt: “items”) using personalized creative with an emphasized strategy on targeting new buyers in addition to lapsed and loyal buyers,” said Kat Lillvis, Performance Content Lead, Nature Valley. “Aki was able to build a strategic and focused digital and video advertising campaign for Nature Valley that drove some of the strongest results in our paid media campaign.”

The consumer packaged goods category is particularly cluttered. NielsonIQ reports that there’s an average of 30,000 new product launches within the category each year. This makes it especially challenging to cut through the crowd. Aki’s campaign delivered over 350,000 personalized creative variations across mobile and connected TV during receptive moments including Weekend Evenings at Home and Morning Read Moments. These variations were tailored to four product types, including Crunchy, Sweet & Salty, Franchise and Blueberry Muffin.

“By knowing exactly when people were most likely to watch, click and buy, Aki immediately established the effectiveness of using video to reach Nature Valley’s target audience,” said Risa Crandall, SVP of CPG & BevAlc Strategy and Sales at Aki Technologies. “Not only did this campaign support Nature Valley in achieving its goal of driving sales, but it also achieved its goal of driving household penetration.”

About the awards

The Digiday Media Awards, formerly the Digiday Publishing Awards, recognize the companies working to modernize digital media. Over the years, the awards have honored industry-leading work from The New York Times, Dotdash Meredith, PopSugar and more. Hermes Creative Awards honors the messengers and creators of the information revolution. Hermes winners bring their ideas to life through traditional and digital platforms. Each year, competition judges evaluate the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs.

About Aki Technologies

Aki Technologies, the media division of Inmar Intelligence, empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki's award-winning technology dynamically tailors advertisements in the moment based on region, weather, timing, and other historical and present factors. Proprietary transaction data elevates targeting precision, allowing advertisers to reach audiences according to their buying habits, informed by an exclusive deterministic data set. To learn how to reach people with personalized advertising during their most receptive moments across mobile, digital out of home, connected TV, desktop, social media and in-store displays, visit www.a.ki.