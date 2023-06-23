High-Octane Military Challenge Series ‘Surviving Mann’ Makes Broadcast TV Debut on Pursuit Channel

Share This Article

The PR Group

The PR Group

News Provided By

American Stories Entertainment debuts "Surviving Mann", a thrilling high-stakes survival competition hosted by Don Mann and co-hosted by Randy Couture.

We’re very excited to have Surviving Mann joining the Pursuit family this broadcast season. Our viewers are going to absolutely love to see this exciting and unique program in the lineup each week!” — Rusty Faulk, CEO of Pursuit Media