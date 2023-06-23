High-Octane Military Challenge Series ‘Surviving Mann’ Makes Broadcast TV Debut on Pursuit Channel
American Stories Entertainment debuts "Surviving Mann", a thrilling high-stakes survival competition hosted by Don Mann and co-hosted by Randy Couture.
We’re very excited to have Surviving Mann joining the Pursuit family this broadcast season. Our viewers are going to absolutely love to see this exciting and unique program in the lineup each week!”DUNEDIN, FL, US, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Stories Entertainment, Inc. is pleased to announce the debut of its hit series Surviving Mann on the Pursuit Channel. Surviving Mann is the ultimate test of strength, strategy, and survival. Hosted by SEAL Team 6 Spec Ops veteran, extreme adventure champion, and New York Times Best-Selling author Don Mann, and co-hosted by Army Airborne veteran and MMA legend Randy Couture, this high-stakes competition takes contestants to remote training locations where they must battle it out for the chance to challenge Don in the ultimate survival showdown. This release on the Pursuit Channel marks the broadcast television debut for both American Stories and the Surviving Mann franchise.
— Rusty Faulk, CEO of Pursuit Media
“We’re very excited to have Surviving Mann joining the Pursuit family this broadcast season. Our viewers are going to absolutely love to see this exciting and unique program in the lineup each week.” says Rusty Faulk, CEO of Pursuit Media. “We continue to invest and build on what is the best and most available content platforms for viewers of outdoor related programming and securing a broadcast agreement with a premium content provider like American Stories is a testament to our commitment to the business of entertainment for Pursuit viewers” he continues.
Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment, knows all too well the value of robust and targeted distribution platforms. “We are very excited to be joining the Pursuit lineup this year and to broaden our content availability to cable, satellite, and broadcast television audiences. Pursuit Channel viewers are exactly the type of audience that will truly appreciate and enjoy a show like Surviving Mann and we’re delighted to expand our fan base to include them.”
Don Mann had this to say: “I am truly honored and grateful for our programs to be partnered with Pursuit Media and to be included with the likes of Ted Nugent’s Spirit of the Wild along with the others on the long, impressive list of programs. Pursuit Media is the only network that can broadcast our shows to over 35 million like-minded viewers. Surviving Mann’s competitors are hard-core American patriots who believe in the 2nd Amendment and the values for which our great nation stands.”
Surviving Mann will air on Sunday nights at 7:30 Eastern as the lead-in show to another Pursuit Channel hit series - Ted Nugent’s Spirit of the Wild. With 4 airings throughout the week, new Pursuit viewers, and existing Surviving Mann fans alike, will have ample opportunities to catch, and re-watch, each episode.
For additional information and specific schedules, please check your local cable & TV listings.
About American Stories (https://www.americanstoriesentertainment.com/):
American Stories Entertainment, Inc. shines a spotlight on the heart of America by telling authentic, inspiring stories that enrich and entertain our viewers. From adrenaline-fueled adventures in the great outdoors, to the trials and triumphs of entrepreneurs, we cover a wide array of topics that are both entertaining and informative. Whether it's exploring military, law enforcement, and survival techniques, following the journeys of competitive athletes, or learning about innovative business strategies, our shows offer a captivating glimpse into the lives of everyday Americans.
Media Contact: Jordan Lee – 727.977.8887 - jordan.lee@theprgroup.com
About Pursuit (http://pursuitchannel.com/):
Pursuit Media, LLC, the industry leader in total home and user delivery, has its linear feed Pursuit Channel, active nationally to 30+ million homes via DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse HD, DISH Network, Sling TV HD, Comcast Xfinity, Fios by Verizon HD, Centurylink Prism HD, Cox Communication HD and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC). PursuitUP, is active to 75+ million users through Samsung’s TV Plus, Sinclair’s STIRR, Xumo, Glewed TV, Vidgo, Kloud TV, Select TV, TCL Smart TVs, Plex, and many more. Additionally, PursuitUP’s VOD library is readily available online to anyone at PursuitUpTV.com, or by downloading the PursuitUP app available on most devices.
Media Contact: Pursuit Media, LLC – 334.544.0701 – media@pursuitchannel.com
Jordan Lee
The PR Group
+1 727-447-4992
email us here