Medicare Class Thursday June 22nd Hosted by The Modern Medicare Agency Owner Paul Barrett

MELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDICARE EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP IN MELVILLE

On Thursday, June 22 at 6:30pm, Paul Barrett of the Modern Medicare Agency will be hosting a Medicare educational workshop in his Melville office. The workshop will cover all aspects of Medicare, from enrollment to coverage to what Medicare does and does not cover. There will also be a Q&A session at the end.

This workshop is designed to help those who are new to Medicare or who have questions about their coverage. Attendees will learn about the different parts of Medicare, how to enroll, and what their coverage includes. They will also get a chance to ask any questions they may have about Medicare.

Whether you are new to Medicare or have been enrolled for a while, this workshop is a great opportunity to learn more about your coverage and get your questions answered. To RSVP or for more information, please call the Modern Medicare Agency at 1-888-287-6508


