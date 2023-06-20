Microbial Solutions Driving Profits: Industrial Microbiology Market Estimated to Hit USD 17.71 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for empty capsules and rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial microbiology plays a crucial role in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, agriculture, and environmental monitoring. It involves the application of microbial processes and techniques to improve productivity, quality, and efficiency in industrial processes. The industrial microbiology market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors such as advancements in technology, increasing demand for biofuels and bioplastics, and a growing focus on sustainable production methods.

The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for empty capsules and the rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines. Due to fast accessibility and high growth rate, microorganisms are favored sources for microbial enzymes. Microbial cells can effectively create genetic changes using recombinant DNA technology for accelerated enzyme production and scientific development.

However, it is anticipated that the high costs incurred in the maintenance of the aseptic process and the manufacture of sterile products will impede the development of the global market for industrial microbiology.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/369

One of the key drivers for the industrial microbiology market is the increasing demand for microbial products and services in the pharmaceutical industry. Microorganisms are extensively used in the production of antibiotics, vaccines, and other biopharmaceutical products. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the need for effective treatment options have fueled the demand for microbial-based drugs. Moreover, the development of advanced microbial testing methods for quality control and sterility assurance has further propelled the growth of the market.

The food and beverage industry is another major contributor to the growth of the industrial microbiology market. Microorganisms play a vital role in food processing, preservation, and safety. The use of microbial cultures in the production of fermented food and beverages has gained significant popularity. Additionally, the implementation of stringent regulations and standards regarding food safety and hygiene has increased the demand for microbial testing and monitoring services.

However, the industrial microbiology market also faces certain challenges and restraints. One of the key restraints is the high cost associated with the development and commercialization of microbial products and services. The research and development process for new microbial strains or products can be time-consuming and expensive. Additionally, regulatory requirements and compliance issues pose challenges for companies operating in this market. Strict regulations regarding the use of microorganisms in different industries can hinder market growth to some extent.

Despite these challenges, the industrial microbiology market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Several factors are driving this growth. Technological advancements in the field of genomics and DNA sequencing have revolutionized microbial research and development. This has led to the discovery of novel microorganisms and their applications in various industries. Moreover, the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in industrial microbiology processes has improved efficiency and productivity.

Government organizations play a crucial role in monitoring and regulating the industrial microbiology market. For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has implemented stringent regulations and guidelines for the pharmaceutical and food industries. The global Industrial Microbiology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Similarly, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has established regulations to ensure the safety and quality of food products, thereby driving the demand for microbial testing services in Europe.

The industrial microbiology market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as advancements in technology, increasing demand for microbial products in the pharmaceutical and food industries, and a focus on sustainable production methods. However, challenges such as high development costs and regulatory compliance issues can hinder market growth. Nevertheless, with ongoing technological advancements and support from government organizations, the industrial microbiology market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, Danaher Corporation has completed the acquisition of the Life Sciences subsidiary of General Electric Company. The corporation will be renamed Cytiva as part of Danaher, which will be a separate operating entity within the Life Sciences division of Danaher.

The reaction consumable segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.0%, since this category of products extensively used to determine the origin of infections.

During the forecast period, the sterility test is anticipated to hold the largest market. Sterility testing is essential for surgical devices, pharmaceutical products, drugs, skin materials, and other products that tend to be sterile or free from viable microorganisms.

Over the forecasted timeline, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to dominate the market. The most beneficial effect of microbiology on the pharmaceutical industry is the development of antibiotics.

During the forecast timeframe, North America is anticipated to lead the market with a CAGR of 7.0%. The rapidly growing manufacturing and healthcare sectors in the United States are fueling the growth of the market.

Key participants include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Novamed Ltd, and BioMérieux SA, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial Microbiology Market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reaction Consumables

Laboratory Supply

Equipment & Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microbial Limit Testing

Water & Environmental Testing

Sterility Testing

Bio-Burden Testing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Agriculture

Others

Request For Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/369

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.