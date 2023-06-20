GeorgeJon Offers Innovative Solution for eDiscovery Archiving

Affordable, easy to use, software solution automates cold case management to increase ROI

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeorgeJon, a RelativityOne Services Partner, has created an innovative turnkey archiving solution for eDiscovery: GJ Dossier. This new case management solution enables quick, efficient archiving of cases in RelativityOne and Relativity Server. GJ Dossier eliminates the need for additional IT or technical expertise by enabling the eDiscovery department to confidently manage archiving independently and securely. GJ Dossier delivers value immediately, optimizing Relativity investments by rightsizing datasets and utilization of expensive cloud storage.



“We know that by 2025, over 50% of total IT spending will be allocated to cloud solutions,” says George Orr, COO of GeorgeJon. “Combine this transition with the knowledge that hot storage in live environments is a major cost for eDiscovery departments, and the need to have an intelligent archiving solution becomes immediately apparent. With two decades of real-world industry experience, our team identified this need through talks with leadership around the globe and forged a cost-effective, easy-to-use solution that will bolster bottom lines and bring peace of mind to users of every shape and size.”

The elements of GJ Dossier:

Application available via Relativity Server or RelativityOne. Automation software. Select cases with predefined record retention parameters and monitor status in easy-to-use dashboard.

Case data is stored securely in Microsoft Azure with additional encryption and full access control. Storage. Balance active cases in Microsoft Azure to allocate between production and archive locations.

Balance active cases in Microsoft Azure to allocate between production and archive locations. Data management. Offload inactive cases and shrink production data that may be subject to upgrades and migrations to better manage your data footprint.



GJ Dossier will deliver seamless case storage and retrieval consistent with industry-leading data backup and recovery systems, encryption, and with robust auditing and monitoring capabilities. Contact GeorgeJon sales to learn more about the new data archiving service at info@georgejon.com.

About GeorgeJon

GeorgeJon is a specialized technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations and Governance industries. Over the past two decades, GeorgeJon has optimized technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and supercharging platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by strategic architecture and workflow assessments, ongoing management/support, 24x7 Hypercare, and a Dell OEM technology stack built with two decades of best practices. For more information, visit georgejon.com.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Kaya Kowalczyk | 312.698.7133 | kaya@georgejon.com