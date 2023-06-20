North American Bancard Honored in TSG’s 2023 API Awards

Payments company recognized for multiple developer offerings

TROY, Michigan, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Bancard, LLC, (NAB) a U.S.-based leader in fintech solutions, is proud to be honored by TSG (The Strawhecker Group) in its 2023 "Best of Breed" API Awards. The annual "Best of Breed API Report," powered by TSG's Global Experience Monitoring (GEM) platform , ranks payment gateways' overall API experience across two key assessments to provide insights and benchmarks on their developer integration experience.

NAB received first place in the category “API Set: Specifications” for its exceptional API documentation, which offers developers the smoothest and most seamless initial experience compared to other API offerings, according to TSG.

Additionally, NAB was runner-up in categories “Developer Roadmap” and “Developer Roadmap: Experience.”

“We are honored that we have again received recognition for our industry-leading product that addresses the needs of the developer community,” said Rezart Uruci, VP of Strategic Partnerships at NAB. “We are constantly striving to make our integration experience the best it can be and we pride ourselves on providing as seamless a process as possible.”

NAB launched its Payments Hub Developer Portal at the end of 2021. The Developer Portal is a free, one-stop destination to learn about payments integrations for ecommerce websites or in-person payments, view product information, and connect directly with NAB’s Technical Sales and Engineering teams.

Details about the “Best of Breed” API Awards and the list of winners are available here .

“Our goal is to offer crucial insights that enable developers to comprehend the full spectrum of features and obstacles presented by their APIs, which can have a positive or negative impact on merchants and consumers,” said Al Novacek, Senior Director of TSG Product Operations.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB’s superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com .

