HealthRecon Connect Successfully Appraised at CMMI Level 3

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, a leading technology enabled revenue cycle management solutions provider to US Healthcare Providers, announced today that it has been successfully appraised at level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The appraisal was performed by Univate Solutions.



CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"This accomplishment reflects HealthRecon’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence to all our clients and stakeholders. It is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who consistently strive for operational excellence and continuous improvement. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide exceptional service and solutions that positively impact the lives of patients and healthcare providers alike" says Denver Fernando, CEO, HealthRecon Connect.

“Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process” says Ron Lear, Senior Director, CMMI Program. “We commend HealthRecon Connect on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization.”

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

