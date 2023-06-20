Navigating A Post-Catastrophic Injury: A Guide from Rose Sanders Law Firm

About

Injured in a car or trucking accident? We will fight for you, so that you can focus on what matters most - your recovery. No Fee unless we win. Call (713) 221-3773 for a free case evaluation. At Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC, we provide reliable counsel and effective legal representation for Houston clients in the areas of personal injury, family law and entertainment law. If you have been injured by someone’s negligence, our attorneys will aggressively work on your behalf to obtain compensation for lost wages, medical bills and pain and suffering. Whether the case involves a motor vehicle accident, slip-and-fall or medical malpractice, we will fully investigate the circumstances and commit our full efforts to achieving the best result possible. Our comprehensive family law practice handles guardianship and paternity cases plus all the issues related to divorce and legal separation including annulment, child support and custody, property distribution and spousal support. We understand the anxiety that legal challenges create, which is why we are dedicated to resolving matters as efficiently and economically as possible. For practical solutions and resourceful advocacy, contact the Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC.

Texas Relentless "Win at all Costs" Personal Injury Lawyers