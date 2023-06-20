ECPAT-USA becomes PACT

ECPAT-USA introduces its new name, PACT

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACT (previously ECPAT-USA), the nation’s leading organization dedicated to eradicating child sexual exploitation and trafficking, is announcing a momentous development in its journey to protect children. The nonprofit organization will now be known as PACT, an acronym for Protect All Children from Trafficking. Alongside this new name, PACT unveils a vibrant and refreshed look that reflects its unwavering commitment to ending these heinous crimes against childhood.

PACT's decision to change its name and look-and-feel is driven by several reasons, each of which reinforces the organization's core mission:

Name Recognition: Recognizing the importance of memorability and instant recognition, PACT embraces a name that resonates deeply with individuals who care about child protection.

United in the Mission: PACT embodies more than just a new name; it represents a powerful collective pledge to create a world where no child is subjected to the horrors of sexual exploitation. PACT underscores the necessity of combined efforts to eradicate child sex trafficking and the transformative impact that can be achieved when people unite around a mission.

A Bright and Colorful Future: PACT's new logo and imagery shift from a darker green to a bright and colorful palette. This visual transformation symbolizes the belief that child sexual exploitation and trafficking are not inevitable outcomes. Through vibrant colors, PACT seeks to inspire hope and convey the possibility of eliminating these grave issues through education, advocacy and partnerships.

Inspiring Empathy into Action: PACT's new name and messaging are thoughtfully designed to engage individuals, raise awareness, and galvanize support for the mission. By inspiring empathy, PACT empowers individuals to take tangible actions that contribute to protecting children.

Honoring Resilience: PACT's new look pays tribute to the resilience of every survivor. It is PACT’s commitment to ensure that their strength and courage are reflected in every aspect of the organization.

“Our name is our PACT to focus each and every day on furthering child protection. Our PACT to offer trusted resources in a time when the topic of child trafficking is clouded by misinformation. Our PACT to honor the wisdom of our Survivors’ Council. And our PACT to continue supporting children who are the most vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, and ensuring that they are empowered with critical knowledge to keep them safe.” Lori L. Cohen, CEO at PACT

PACT announced its new name to an enthusiastic audience at the occasion of its annual Benefit, the Freedom Awards, last Tuesday. The Freedom Awards is a unique event which celebrates leaders in the movement for their remarkable and long term commitment to prevent child sexual exploitation and trafficking. This year’s Benefit was an unprecedented success. All funds raised thanks to the generosity of all sponsors and supporters will be used to support our awareness and prevention efforts to protect children.

“PACT is so special because it is an organization that understands the complexities of human trafficking. By working with all the systems - from child protection welfare to the juvenile justice system, PACT transforms the way children are treated and effectively pulls the people together to advocate for change.” James Dold, CEO of Human Rights for Kids and one of the 2023 Freedom Awards’ honoree

Proudly serving as the US member of the ECPAT global network, active in over one hundred countries, PACT remains dedicated to championing every child's fundamental right to grow up free from sexual exploitation and trafficking.

About PACT

PACT is the leading anti-child trafficking organization in the United States seeking to end child sexual exploitation and trafficking through education, partnerships, and legislative advocacy. PACT is a member of ECPAT International, a global network with one common mission: to eliminate the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children around the world. For more information, visit WeArePACT.org .

