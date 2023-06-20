Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,957 in the last 365 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Awarded Multi-Year Contract to Power Additional Javelins

/EIN News/ -- HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early April 2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne was awarded a two-year contract by Lockheed Martin, valued at $23.8 million, to continue its role in providing propulsion units for the Javelin missile.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne has powered more than 50,000 Javelin missiles since the program’s inception more than 20 years ago,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “We look forward to continuing to deliver the motors for this proven and reliable system that protects our warfighters, allies and strategic partners.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne produces an integrated launch and flight motor to safely propel the Javelin missile from launcher to target. The company was instrumental in advancing Javelin’s capabilities in the early 2000s by developing a motor to increase the missile’s range, culminating in the current Block 1 version of the program.

Javelin is developed and produced by the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) between Raytheon Missiles & Defense in Tucson, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. Javelin is a versatile, one-man-portable and multi-purpose weapon system that provides the capability to defeat a broad spectrum of threats under all conditions. Javelin is currently in-service with the U.S. military and more than 20 allied countries.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20b28a82-c3d0-4e0c-89dd-3ab9c5a06df2


Primary Logo

U.S. Army photo of Javelin

U.S. Army photo of Soldiers shooting the Javelin by Spc. Patrick Kirby, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

You just read:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Awarded Multi-Year Contract to Power Additional Javelins

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more