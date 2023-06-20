FWC conducts plant control on Lake Okeechobee

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct an aerial treatment for plant control in portions of Lake Okeechobee the week of June 26, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive Wright’s nutrush (Scleria lacustris) in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native emergent vegetation and could impact access to navigation.

These treatments will take place within the southwest marshes and will not affect boat traffic. To find out more about the herbicides being used and if there are any use restrictions associated with these treatments, visit MyFWC.com/Lakes and click on the “Plant Mgmt Schedule of Operations” under the “Aquatic Plants” dropdown menu.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

For more information about the treatment, contact Sarah Palladino, FWC invasive plant management biologist, at 352-601-1367.