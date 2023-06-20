Arrigo Medical Devices Exhibits Innovative Solutions at the Prestigious MedtecLIVE with T4M Conference
Arrigo Medical Devices recently participated at MedtecLive with T4M conference to showcase their innovative solutions to the medical supply chain industry.NUREMBURG, GERMANY, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrigo Medical Devices, a pioneer in the medical technology industry, has recently participated in the illustrious MedtecLIVE with T4M conference which took place from May 23 to 25 at the Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg, Germany.
MedtecLIVE with T4M represents the complete value chain of medical technology, with this year's event hosting 397 exhibitors, including esteemed businesses from the USA, Japan, and China. This significant event encourages personal exchanges within the industry, discussing the latest processes and products related to the manufacturing of medical technology.
"As the industry grapples with the pandemic’s after-effects, our focus on long-term relationships with our top-notch suppliers has become even more critical,” said Anthony Arrigo, CEO and co-founder of Arrigo Medical Devices. ”Despite the general increase in manufacturing lead times from 4-6 weeks to over 52 weeks, our partnerships have allowed us to maintain our 4-6 week lead times. Furthermore, for repeat items, we can provide immediate delivery thanks to our well-managed stock levels."
As a part of this diverse global congregation, Arrigo Medical Devices will be showcasing its groundbreaking medical solutions and participating in the discussion about the industry's future. The event is not only a platform for the exhibition of materials, components, machines, and technology but also a wellspring of inspiration, ideas, and impulses.
The accompanying MedtecSUMMIT congress will focus on a range of key topics, including start-ups and young talents, digitalization, regulatory affairs, and process and production. This well-rounded program is designed to echo the industry's diversity, presenting an extensive array of impulse lectures, panel discussions, guided tours, and much more.
Arrigo Medical Devices offers a comprehensive range of medical devices and supplies. The company prides itself on excellent service to its clients and the quick order-to-delivery turnaround that escapes so many companies. With an extensive product line that includes drapes, guide wires, header bags, catheters, and more, the company’s commitment lies in delivering cost-effective solutions with an uncompromising dedication to service.
