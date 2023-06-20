Well-being Benefit Programs Increase Retention & Help Employees Thrive
California Employers Association announces the launch of Coaching U Benefits Program, designed to help employees with their personal and professional goals.
We believe that the Coaching U Benefits Program will provide our members with a valuable tool for improving employee engagement and productivity, ultimately leading to business success.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Employers Association (CEA) is excited to announce the launch of their new Coaching U Benefits Program, a timely well-being program designed to assist individuals with their personal and professional goals. The program provides prepaid coaching sessions to be used annually by employees, connecting them to wellness and career coaches that assist in bringing them back to their best selves.
CEA recognizes the importance of employee well-being and the impact it has on overall business success. With Coaching U, employers can build a lasting competitive advantage in their organization because their people are balanced, engaged, and thriving. The benefits of coaching are numerous and include improved people-management skills, clarification of goals and performance expectations, removing/overcoming obstacles to performance, clarification of organizational and individual goal alignment, empowerment, and accountability.
"CEA is committed to supporting our members in every aspect of their business, including employee wellbeing," said Daniela Devitt, Vice President at CEA. "We believe that the Coaching U Benefits Program will provide our members with a valuable tool for improving employee engagement and productivity, ultimately leading to business success." CEA is excited to offer this new benefit program to its members and looks forward to seeing the positive impact it has on employee well-being and business success.
For more information about the Coaching U Benefits Program and other benefits offered by CEA, please visit employers.org/pages/employee-wellbeing-benefit-program/ or call 800-399-5331.
About California Employers Association California Employers Association (CEA) is a not-for-profit employers association founded in 1937, serving more than 15,000 businesses in a wide variety of industries throughout California. We provide employers with Peace of Mind through exceptional HR solutions, training, and professional development services. CEA and its advisors do not provide legal representation or legal advice to members. The information provided in this release and from our team is educational and informational in nature. Learn more about CEA at employers.org.
Daniela Devitt
CEA
+1 8003995331
ddevitt@employers.org
