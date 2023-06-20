Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,878 in the last 365 days.

Well-being Benefit Programs Increase Retention & Help Employees Thrive

California Employers Association Logo

California Employers Association Logo

California Employers Association announces the launch of Coaching U Benefits Program, designed to help employees with their personal and professional goals.

We believe that the Coaching U Benefits Program will provide our members with a valuable tool for improving employee engagement and productivity, ultimately leading to business success.”
— Daniela Devitt
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Employers Association (CEA) is excited to announce the launch of their new Coaching U Benefits Program, a timely well-being program designed to assist individuals with their personal and professional goals. The program provides prepaid coaching sessions to be used annually by employees, connecting them to wellness and career coaches that assist in bringing them back to their best selves.

CEA recognizes the importance of employee well-being and the impact it has on overall business success. With Coaching U, employers can build a lasting competitive advantage in their organization because their people are balanced, engaged, and thriving. The benefits of coaching are numerous and include improved people-management skills, clarification of goals and performance expectations, removing/overcoming obstacles to performance, clarification of organizational and individual goal alignment, empowerment, and accountability.

"CEA is committed to supporting our members in every aspect of their business, including employee wellbeing," said Daniela Devitt, Vice President at CEA. "We believe that the Coaching U Benefits Program will provide our members with a valuable tool for improving employee engagement and productivity, ultimately leading to business success." CEA is excited to offer this new benefit program to its members and looks forward to seeing the positive impact it has on employee well-being and business success.

For more information about the Coaching U Benefits Program and other benefits offered by CEA, please visit employers.org/pages/employee-wellbeing-benefit-program/ or call 800-399-5331.

####
About California Employers Association California Employers Association (CEA) is a not-for-profit employers association founded in 1937, serving more than 15,000 businesses in a wide variety of industries throughout California. We provide employers with Peace of Mind through exceptional HR solutions, training, and professional development services. CEA and its advisors do not provide legal representation or legal advice to members. The information provided in this release and from our team is educational and informational in nature. Learn more about CEA at employers.org.

Daniela Devitt
CEA
+1 8003995331
ddevitt@employers.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Well-being Benefit Programs Increase Retention & Help Employees Thrive

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more