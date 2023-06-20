Founder of KIDS: Interventions & Direct Services, Dr. Teri Rouse, Featured on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX

Dr. Teri Rouse, Founder of KIDS: Interventions & Direct Services, was seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates as a guest on OnSet Bahamas Edition.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Teri Rouse, a renowned educator and behavior/early interventionist, recently appeared as a featured guest on the show OnSet Bahamas Edition. The program, which was broadcast on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country, gathered experts who shared their stories of success from various fields.

Dr. Teri Rouse was selected because of her expertise as an educator and behavior/early interventionist whose mission is to help families navigate through the chaos, and create peace and tranquility in their homes so they can live the life they desire.

Filmed in the picturesque setting of Nassau, Bahamas, by an Emmy Award-winning crew, OnSet Bahamas Edition aimed to inspire viewers with empowering stories and valuable insights.

Dr. Teri’s appearance on the show allowed her to share her personal journey of moving from a parent and educator to a behavior and early interventionist. She also introduced her innovative framework, R.E.A.L Peaceful Parenting, which is designed to guide parents, grandparents, and caregivers through the challenges of various family dynamics.

Dr. Teri Rouse is also the creator of the Snuggle Bunny Story Time and Book Club, which encourages families to spend quality time together giving children the number one thing they want from parents… attention. By promoting such interactive activities, Dr. Teri aims to foster stronger bonds within families and facilitate an environment of love and understanding.

As the founder of KIDS: Interventions & Direct Services, Dr. Teri Rouse has dedicated her life to equipping families with the tools and strategies needed to navigate chaos in a calm and constructive manner. With a passion for creating peace and harmony within households, she empowers families to live the lives they truly desire.

When asked about her motivation for these endeavors, Dr. Teri Rouse shared, "I am driven by the belief that every family should have access to the tools and strategies necessary to navigate chaos in a calm and constructive way. I want to ensure that all families can experience the peace and harmony they yearn for."

About Dr. Teri

Dr. Teri Rouse more often called Dr. Teri by friends, family, students and clients is a wife, mother, Behavior and Early Interventionist, Autism Specialist, Educational consultant and coach, speaker and the creator of Snuggle Bunny Story Time and Snuggle Bunny Book Club. Most importantly, she is a woman who cares passionately for the wellbeing of children and their families.

She has spent over 22 years classrooms from pre K through Higher Ed working with children and young adults. In 2016 she founded KIDS: Interventions & Direct Services where she is the Managing Director

Dr. Teri is a member of the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors and the Recipient of multiple QUILLY Awards. Her books include Cracking the Code to Success and Success.

She also has authored, Untamed Chaos: a Parent’s Guide to Improving Communication, Resolving Conflict, and Restoring Peace in Your Home and Julian’s Gift a children’s book inspired from her time in the Pre-K to 8th grade classrooms.

Dr. Teri is involved with Division of International Special Education & Services, The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), Light it Up Blue for Autism, Autism Speaks, Lily’s Hope Foundation and Uthando, South Africa.

To connect with Dr. Teri and learn more about her work, including how to get involved with Snuggle Bunny Book Club and other programs, please visit http://drterirouse.com



OnSet Bahamas Edition features premier business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success. OnSet Bahamas Edition provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.