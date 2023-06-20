AngelEye Health Launches Empower, a Patient-Focused Communication and Education Care Pathway to Bridge the Gap Between NICU and Home

Automated Care Pathway will address health literacy challenges in the US

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, TN, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AngelEye Health, a leading provider of family engagement solutions for hospital neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, today announced that it is expanding its Family Engagement Platform to include Empower, an automated Care Pathway to help families and caregivers more effectively navigate their NICU stay and support their journey as they care for their child at home.

“ With studies showing as many as 43% of NICU parents exhibiting a low level of health literacy, which impacts their ability to understand, retain, and process health information, we recognize that patient outcomes will improve if parents have the information they need when they need it and in a format that allows them to easily understand and act on the information provided,” said Jaylee Hilliard, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CPXP, Senior Director of Clinical Strategy for AngelEye Health.

To help build this automated patient journey, AngelEye has entered into a strategic partnership with UbiCare , a leading digital patient engagement and education program provider. Under the terms of the agreement, AngelEye will leverage UbiCare’s expertise and demonstrated success in engaging patients by delivering appropriate health information at a specific time in their care continuum. The Empower Care Pathway applies UbiCare’s methodology proven to foster adherence, trust, and equity in care by ensuring families have access to the most current education coupled with the right local, regional, and national resources to support their stay and transition from the NICU to home.

As the next step in our phased approach toward delivering a more comprehensive discharge coordination and transition solution, AngelEye utilized the National Perinatal Association’s NICU Discharge Preparation and Transition Planning Guidelines as the backbone for the Empower Care Pathway. AngelEye and UbiCare then developed the Pathway’s proprietary educational subject matter sourced from reputable medical authorities and advocacy organizations, NICU families, and a multidisciplinary team of expert clinicians. AngelEye is leveraging UbiCare’s “Power of 10" patient engagement methodology to dynamically deliver multimedia educational content to patient families in order to reinforce care instructions, preemptively answer FAQs, and proactively address families' concerns and anxieties. The content will be distributed via text or email, instilling confidence and encouraging parents to take appropriate actions that can counter the adverse effects of being born early or in critical condition, change the long-term trajectory of their child, and reduce readmissions and the long-term cost of care.

"From day one, AngelEye Health's mission has always been focused on building a family-engagement offering that supports the current and future needs of care teams and families in the highly specialized neonatal and pediatric intensive care units," said Christopher Rand, CEO of AngelEye Health. "Partnering with UbiCare enables us to elevate how healthcare organizations leverage our resources to the fullest to ensure that patients and their loved ones receive the best possible care coordination every step of their journey, from the hospital to their home."

"We are thrilled to partner with AngelEye Health to offer a NICU care pathway that will benefit patients, families, and staff alike," said Debra Zalvan, CEO of UbiCare. "This collaboration enables us to apply our expertise in patient education and engagement and strength in designing innovative solutions that extend access to care and build trust, adherence, and equity while leveraging our collective strength to improve outcomes."

About AngelEye Health

AngelEye Health deeply understands the value that family engagement and family-centered care bring to the neonatal and pediatric intensive care environment. We provide a complete HIPAA-compliant platform to integrate parents simply and seamlessly into the child's care team. Our approach has a proven positive impact on the quality of the family experience, care delivery workflows for the dedicated bedside team, and patient outcomes. From admission to discharge, AngelEye positively impacts staff, families, and patients along the journey and ultimately to a successful transition home. The company was recently named to the Inc. 5,000 listing of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. For more information, visit www.angeleyehealth.com .

About UbiCare

UbiCare’s digital engagement and education programs are proven to increase trust, equity, adherence, and outcomes. Through our SmarteXp® platform, hospitals deliver fully customizable content; efficiently engage, educate, and activate their populations; and access critical data and insight into patient self-care and adherence. With >50% of medical outcomes driven by adherence, forming strong patient partnerships has never been more important to the care experience and bottom line. Learn more at ubicare.com .

Kathryn Gill AngelEye Health (615) 481-6646 kgill@angeleyehealth.com