“Tea For Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon”and“Picturesque Zhejiang”Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference held in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 14th, the “Tea For Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon”, under the special theme "Tea for Hygge," captivated the audience at the China Cultural Center in Copenhagen, Denmark. The exhibition is hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the China Cultural Center in Copenhagen, Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Denmark and the Europe-Asia Center. It combines the comfort of HYGGE, originating from Denmark, with the delightful taste brought by Chinese tea, creating an elegant and tranquil atmosphere for the audience.

Mr. RUI Hong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director-General (Director-General level) of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, delivered the opening speech. Mr. Rui extended a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests present at the event. He pointed out that as one of the birthplaces of Chinese tea culture, Zhejiang has a long history of tea and is renowned for its tea varieties. And the “Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China” which have been included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was declared by Zhejiang. At the same time, as a beautiful country that combines modernity and tradition, Denmark has a rich humanistic atmosphere, especially with the profound influence of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tales on generations of Chinese students. Mr. Rui emphasized the alignment of Denmark's unique cultural atmosphere with the "Just, Clear, Harmonious, and Elegant" experience conveyed by Chinese tea culture. He expressed his hopes for the event to serve as a bridge, promoting cultural exchanges between China and Europe.

Coinciding with the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Denmark , Mr. HE Fuxiang, Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Denmark, attended the event and delivered a speech. Mr. He highlighted China's long history of tea. He pointed out that Chinese people are accustomed to greeting guests with tea and have developed a unique tea culture. Whether in ancient times through the Silk Road or in today's globalized world, Chinese tea serves as a link between the Chinese people and the world. He warmly invited Danish friends to visit Zhejiang and experience its breathtaking landscapes .

The event also featured Mr. Erik Solheim, Vice Chairman of the Europe-Asia Center, who mentioned the fascination with China in Europe during Marco Polo's time. He emphasized the historical importance and influence of Zhejiang's tea culture, particularly during the Song Dynasty, which played a pivotal role in trade, culture, and cuisine. Sharing his personal memories of visiting Zhejiang in the past, and recognizing the impressive development of cities and infrastructure, tourism growth, and transformative changes taking place in China, Mr. Solheim expressed confidence in Zhejiang's future as a globally recognized ecotourism city.

Mr. Flemming Bruun, CEO of the Danish National Tourism Office, recognized the enormous potential for international cultural and tourism development in China. He emphasized the significant impact of Chinese tourists on the Danish tourism industry and economic growth, expressing his strong desire to strengthen cultural and tourism exchanges between the two nations and the Danish National Tourism Office's enthusiastic commitment to actively contribute to this endeavor.

In his speech, Mr. ZHENG Wen, Director of the China Cultural Center in Copenhagen, highlighted the essence of nature, communication, and mutual understanding that is inherent in the act of drinking tea. He explained that the term "Yaji" refers to the ancient gatherings where literati and scholars enjoyed tea, appreciated the moon, recited poetry, and engaged in intellectual discussions. Mr. Zheng extended a warm invitation to friends from all walks of life in Denmark, inviting them to embark on a spontaneous journey to visit Zhejiang.

The event commenced with a enchanting water sleeve dance. After the speeches by the guests, the Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe performed an excerpt from the Yue opera "The Butterfly Lovers - The Eighteen Miles Farewell," which left a lingering impression on the audience. A promotional video showcased the unique cultural and tourism features of Zhejiang, further captivating the audience. The event reached another peak with a mesmerizing performance of the Zhejiang folk song "Tea Picking Dance" by four talented artists using the instruments of zhongruan, flute, erhu, and guitar, offering a glimpse of the enchanting early spring scenery of Jiangnan and celebrating the artistry and lives of tea farmers.

The exhibition, themed "Tea for Hygge," comprised five major sections: "Hygge of Color," "Hygge of Fragrance," "Hygge of Melody," "Hygge of Scrolls," and "Hygge of Creation." These sections artfully embodied the unique tea experience cherished by the Chinese people. "Hygge of Colors" presented the ever-changing hues of tea, complemented by exquisite tea utensils. "Hygge of Fragrance" focused on showcasing diverse tea aromas. "Hygge of Melody" used digital devices to showcase classical tea poetry and music. "Hygge of Scrolls" displayed ancient and contemporary tea books from China and around the world, while "Hygge of Creation" exhibited creatively designed tea derivatives, including innovative tea wares, tea snacks, tea beverages, and various other categories. Danish tea culture expert and human physiology expert Mr. Marcus Udsen Grandjean was invited to attend the exhibition, accompanying the guests and providing in-depth explanations of tea knowledge.

The exhibition also featured interactive experience areas. Ms. ZHANG Yiqing, a representative inheritor of the Zhejiang Guqin Project, presented a guqin performance. National-level tea art master and senior tea taster Ms. JIN Jianru demonstrated tea ceremonies, allowing guests to enjoy a fresh cup of tea. Guests were also invited to explore woodblock printing and letterpress printing, engaging in fascinating experiences that were met with enthusiasm and active participation.