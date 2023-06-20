TestGrid Launches Industry’s First AI Powered Test Automation

Using TestGrid AI based testing, users can write test cases in English, BDD and CSV and perform scriptless automation

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestGrid , a leading end-to-end automation cloud and on-premise testing solution, is proud to unveil the industry's first AI-powered test automation platform. With TestGrid's breakthrough AI technology, users can effortlessly create test cases in English, BDD, and CSV formats, enabling scriptless automation on a combination of 1000+ real devices, browsers & OS



In today's dynamic digital landscape, the success or failure of websites and mobile apps hinges on their user experience. This puts immense pressure on businesses to ensure thorough and effective testing. However, with the constant evolution of software, maintaining up-to-date test cases can be tedious, time-consuming, and often requires extensive manual intervention. This not only increases costs but also delays time to market. Moreover, current automated testing solutions often yield brittle tests that fail at the slightest change in the UI.

At TestGrid, we recognize these challenges and have developed an innovative solution.

Our AI-powered automation test case creation streamlines end-to-end testing, significantly reducing the degree of manual involvement and the brittleness of tests. With TestGrid, organizations can save up to 60% of testing time, cut costs by 50%, and greatly accelerate their time to market.

TestGrid customers can now simply paste, click, and automate their test cases in English, BDD, or CSV formats through our intuitive AI portal. By leveraging this groundbreaking new technology, test scenarios are transformed into seamless automation steps that can be executed across a vast range of real devices, browsers, and operating systems on cloud or on-premise.

During the launch Harry Rao, CEO TestGrid said “To create this powerful tool, we've trained our AI model on a vast corpus of over 15 million test steps and scenarios. We've utilized state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms for training our AI model, including transformer-based architectures that are renowned for their efficiency and efficacy in natural language processing tasks.

The training process was carried out on a high-performance computing cluster equipped with high-speed GPUs. This extensive training data has equipped our AI with the ability to understand a wide array of programming constructs and testing scenarios, ensuring that it generates accurate and effective test cases.

This will simplify the testing process across the organization, help them become more efficient, and fast track their go-to market launch.”

"Having had the privilege of early access to TestGrid's AI-powered automation tool, I must say it's genuinely transformative. The way it streamlines testing while enhancing precision is remarkable. It's much more than a time-saving device; it's about ensuring we're providing the best possible experience for our users. TestGrid has truly revolutionized our approach to testing," Said one of TestGrid’s large bank customers.

TestGrid AI-testing promises to revolutionize testing processes across organizations, enhancing efficiency, and expediting time to market. By automating repetitive manual testing tasks, teams can save up to 80% of the time typically spent on test case generation and execution. This empowers talented professionals to focus on more intricate and intellectually stimulating challenges, fostering productivity and professional growth.

TestGrid AI-Testing is an invite based initiative, people can join the wait list to try the platform here - https://testgrid.io/ai-testing

About TestGrid:

TestGrid is a leading provider of end-to-end automation cloud and on-premise testing solutions. With a focus on simplifying the testing process, TestGrid's innovative AI-powered technology allows organizations to achieve significant time and cost savings while accelerating their go-to-market strategies.

Editorial Contact:

Harry Rao,

CEO TestGrid

harry@testgrid.io