McCoy Collaborative Joins TreanorHL's Historic Preservation Studio

Two firms with a passion for preserving and restoring historic buildings come together

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCoy Collaborative Preservation Architecture (“McCoy Collaborative”) has joined TreanorHL’s Historic Preservation studio. Nancy McCoy, FAIA, FAPT, and Greg Johnston, AIA, join TreanorHL as principals, along with the rest of the McCoy Collaborative team, allowing the firm to better serve clients and expand capabilities in Texas and the southwest. Both firms share a passion for preserving and restoring historic buildings that are an essential part of our communities.

TreanorHL is a national architecture, planning, and design firm that works in the Historic Preservation market sector, along with Advanced Industries, Greek Life, Health, Higher Education, Historic Preservation, Justice, and PreK-12 Education. Beyond architecture, planning, and design, TreanorHL also provides interior design, civil engineering, landscape architecture, lab planning, and medical planning in-house.

“McCoy Collaborative shares TreanorHL’s people-first approach that values exceptional client service through specialization in historic preservation architecture, planning, and design,” said Dan Rowe, president of TreanorHL. “Their staff brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our Historic Preservation studio, and they will strengthen our ability to better serve clients across all our markets nationally.”

“TreanorHL will enable our team to expand the size and complexity of our projects while maintaining the same dedication to excellence and community involvement we are known for,” said Nancy McCoy, FAIA, FAPT. “We share a common philosophy based on a respect for the past and an understanding of how to adapt historic places to modern needs.”

“I have followed McCoy Collaborative’s impressive work for several years and look forward to working with their talented historic preservation architects,” said Vance Kelley, AIA, TreanorHL’s Historic Preservation studio leader. “Together, we will remain focused on serving Texas’ historic-building owners, restoring and preparing their facilities for long-term use.”

Megan Brock TreanorHL 785.727.2427 mbrock@treanorhl.com