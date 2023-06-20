CIRI Names Four Distinguished Investor Relations Professionals as Fellows
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations professionals, announced the 2023 CIRI Fellows.
2023 CIRI Fellows
Maeghan Albiston
Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer
CPKC
Rhylin Bailie
Vice President
Investor Relations
Equinox Gold Corp.
Guy L'Espérance
Vice President
Director of Sales
TSX Trust Company
Greg Secord
Vice President
Investor Relations
Open Text Corporation
The CIRI Fellowship Program was launched in 2015 to recognize leaders in the investor relations profession who, by their achievements, bring distinction to the profession and serve as role models for others. CIRI Fellows have made significant contributions to the advancement of the investor relations profession and to CIRI throughout their careers. Earning the designation of F.CIRI, the CIRI Fellow is the highest honour for investor relations professionals in Canada.
“Congratulations to Maeghan, Rhylin, Guy, and Greg, whose unwavering dedication to the investor relations profession has been truly remarkable. They join an elite group of individuals that have earned CIRI’s highest level of recognition,” said Yvette Lokker, President & CEO of CIRI. “Throughout their illustrious careers they have been actively involved in the investor relations community, having made tremendous contributions to the organizations they have represented, to the investor relations profession and to CIRI. We enjoyed celebrating their careers and contributions at CIRI’s 2023 Annual Conference.”
This year’s CIRI Fellows were honoured during the Awards Ceremony on Monday, May 29, as part of CIRI’s 36th Annual Investor Relations Conference.
About CIRI
CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.
For further information, please contact:
Yvette Lokker
President & CEO
Canadian Investor Relations Institute
(416) 364-8200 ext. 101
ylokker@ciri.org
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5d22f19-19b8-4ffe-a20c-973f5916a8ed
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d477dbcb-f615-4d67-aa14-9531bc7d0bda
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9fcdc64-3d5a-4db8-bb6c-3148ebfed22c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51d851e2-ab17-4fa7-8e9f-181afaf47695