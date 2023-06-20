Aitech and FlySight Resolve Modern Situational Awareness Challenges in SWAP-constrained Environments

Aitech and FlySight Resolve Modern Situational Awareness Challenges

Paris Air Show 2023: Integrated solution eases system development, optimizes SWaP

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aitech Systems (Paris Air Show: Hall 4, stand BC85), a leading provider of rugged boards and system level solutions for military, aerospace and space applications, has collaborated with FlySight Srl to bring improved situation awareness into SWAP-constrained military applications. In this innovative partnership, FlySight’s AI-based, real-time Augmented Reality engine OPENSIGHT-mc has been integrated into Aitech’s A172, a small form factor (SFF) mission computer for applications requiring high-performance data and video processing in harsh environments.

Designed to assist in critical aircraft missions, this robust, data-driven system seeks to provide military and defense operations with improved autonomous tasks, situation control, intelligence and decision-making assurance. The combined mission computer and AR engine solution eases integration issues and facilitates better model recognition, event reasoning and adaptive learning using available data.

Pratish Shah, General Manager U.S. at Aitech, noted, “Today’s military system designers are looking for more comprehensive, integrated solutions that advance situational awareness, while reducing development efforts. Working with FlySight to integrate OPENSIGHT into our A172 delivers this combination to our customers, while also meeting the modern challenges of SwaP optimization, a key factor in avionics platforms.”

Andrea Masini, CTO for FlySight Srl, commented, “New scenarios and new challenges are constantly emerging that push our industry to achieve improved situational awareness in real time. The Paris Air Show is the perfect venue to showcase the potential that this combined solution brings to the international aircraft community.”

This very high-performance, ruggedized and secure SWAP-constrained mission computer system can be customizable in every aspect, as well as for specific applications to meet virtually any mission critical environment.

Aitech’s A172 weighs below 2.25 kg and is designed for applications requiring high-performance data and video processing in a SWAP-constrained environment. Based on Intel’s 11-generation Tiger Lake UP3 CPU SoC, it provides an exceptional performance-to-power ratio, while supporting a strong integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU with 96 Execution Units (EUs). Its modular architecture allows fast upgrades to next-generation Intel CPUs and integration of additional functionality, I/Os and storage (e.g. analog or digital frame grabbers).

Specifically designed to support payload operators in airborne scenarios, the OPENSIGHT Mission Console aims to conduct missions more smoothly and efficiently. An AR engine, capable of handling multiple high resolution video flows, improves the geospatial situational awareness of the operator by the superposition of multiple synthetic information layers. A full touchscreen HMI enables quick, effective interaction with the operator. FlySight will have a live demo of OPENSIGHT at the Paris Air Show: Hall 1, stand F335.

As a strategic representative of both Aitech and FlySight, E4 Computer Engineering helped in facilitating this collaboration.

About Aitech Systems:

In business for more than four decades, Aitech is one of the world’s first, independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovators offering open standards-based boards and integrated computing subsystem products, with customization services for rugged and severe environments, military, aerospace and space applications…i.e. products for Air, Land, Sea and Space. For more information, please visit www.aitechsystems.com

About FlySight

FlySight provides solutions for design and development of state-of-the-art C4ISR systems. The solutions proposed are based on AI approaches exploiting the latest cognitive signal processing and adaptive data fusion algorithms. Our applications are researched and targeted for avionics, naval and underwater sectors, providing geospatial situational awareness both for the on-ground and the on-board segments.

Real-time processing exploitation and dissemination (PED) is allowed by the integration of our products in already existing architectures, thanks to the interoperability of our systems with STANAG and OGC standards. Moreover, the adoption of deep learning methodologies coupled to augmented reality enables the definition of disruptive ISTAR system. www.flysight.it | marketing@flysight.it

About E4

E4 Computer Engineering is an internationally recognized Solution Provider in the fields of HPC, High Performance Data Analytics, AI and Cloud Native Solutions. The Aerospace & Defence division aims to accelerate the adoption of commercial and dual-use technologies with high TRL to resolve operative problems quickly, efficiently and on a large scale.

E4 Computer Engineering is partner of Aitech Systems in Italy and the DACH region and provides aerospace & defence companies with integrated computing solutions used from airborne systems to ground support equipment. www.e4company.com

