WorldStrides names David Kirchhoff as its new Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of WorldStrides today announced David Kirchhoff as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective June 20, 2023. Mr. Kirchhoff succeeds Bob Gogel, who will be transitioning to Chairman of the Company after having served as its CEO since September 2018.

The Board of Directors in making the announcement to WorldStrides employees said that the appointment of Mr. Kirchhoff was a result of their strategic succession planning process begun in 2022 and reaffirmed their commitment to the One WorldStrides culture and operating philosophy.

Founded in 1967, WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company provides a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs that create life-changing moments for students, enabling them to see beyond the classroom and see the world outside of the textbook.

Mr. Kirchhoff, a seasoned CEO, joins WorldStrides from Boston Consulting Group where he served as Managing Director and Partner. Previously, he served as the CEO of private companies Snap Kitchen and iFly as well as Weight Watchers International, where he led the creation of its digital presence.

“I am a true believer in WorldStrides’ mission and growth potential, and I am honored to join the organization as its new Chief Executive Officer,” said Mr. Kirchhoff. “There has never been a more important time to connect young people with the world outside of them through real and immersive experiences, and there is no organization better positioned to deliver this. WorldStrides has vast growth and innovation potential, and I am thrilled to work with the team to realize all of it.”

The Board of Directors, in announcing Mr. Kirchhoff’s appointment, thanked Bob Gogel for his many significant contributions to WorldStrides during his tenure as CEO, and noted that his leadership was crucial as the Company navigated through the pandemic. The Board added that WorldStrides is well-positioned to enter this next phase of growth because of the many strategic initiatives he has overseen and that as Chairman, he would continue to support the company and actively work with Mr. Kirchhoff on the transition.

Bob Gogel, as he transitions from the role of CEO to Chairman of the Company, told WorldStrides employees that, “Together, we have navigated through incredibly tough times and have built a strong company. I will work with David to ensure a successful transition and have full confidence in our talented team to achieve our collective goals. With the addition of David, I am confident that WorldStrides’ future is brighter than ever, and I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Lastly, Vivianne Akriche, member of the Board of Directors, said: “We are thrilled to having David join as CEO. David brings a wealth of experience in successful transformation journeys. His strategic vision, leadership skills and passion for WorldStrides’ mission make David the ideal candidate to lead the next chapter of WorldStrides.”

For questions, please contact:

Mary Callas, WorldStrides maryca@worldstrides.com

Gary Koops, Sloane PR GKoops@sloanepr.com

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa58e96d-e3a2-4621-8ea1-fd5f6989b257