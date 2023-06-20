Armed attacks in Đắk Lắk: 74 arrested, local situation stabilised

VIETNAM, June 20 - ĐẮK LẮK — Police have locked up 74 people in temporary detention for their role in the recent armed attacks on the headquarters of two communal administrations in Cư Kuin District, the Central Highlands Province of Đắk Lắk, as the local security and order situation has stabilised.

The attacks in Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes early on June 11 killed nine people – including four police officers, two commune leaders, and three civilians – and injured two others.

Maj. Gen. Lê Vinh Quy, Director of the Đắk Lắk provincial Department of Public Security, said as of Tuesday, other than 74 people involved in the case had been detained, and a number of weapons and evidence seized, there were still two people on the run but their roles were not important in the case.

The security and order situation had also been stabilised.

He noted that as soon as the attacks occurred, under the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, the police of Dak Lak quickly took action to chase the suspects.

So far, police had safely rescued three hostages, met 109 persons linked with the incident (including 74 detained to serve investigation) as part of the investigation, seized many guns, bullets, and a number of other weapons, tools and evidence.

The 21 mobile phones, memory cards and other documents seized in the hunt had shown that the attacks were highly organised.

A 35-year-old named Y Thô Ayun (or Ama Kzruh) in Krông Búk District was identified as one of the ringleaders of the violent assault.

The public security force also visited and offered condolences and encouragement to the bereaved families. The two seriously injured police officers received intensive care and were now in stable condition.

People’s lives had returned to normal, Quy added.

He also appreciated locals’ wholehearted assistance in the investigation and hunt for the suspects, describing this as a demonstration of local ethnic groups’ patriotism, solidarity, and trust in the force. — VNS