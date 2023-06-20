Hair Care Brand "The Love Of People" Raises The Bar With Breakthrough Formulas, Delivering Unmatched Hair Health
Revolutionary hair care brand "The Love of People" surpasses expectations with groundbreaking formulas, ensuring unrivaled hair health.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Love of People (TLP), a pioneering natural hair product platform, has revolutionized the hair care industry with its breakthrough formulas that unlock the true beauty of naturally curly hair. With a focus on natural ingredients and a holistic approach to hair care, TLP offers a comprehensive solution for all curly hair types and scalp health concerns.
Unlike conventional hair care products that often contain harmful chemicals, The Love of People stands out by using natural ingredients to nourish and enhance the hair's health. With a deep understanding of all curly hair types' unique needs, the brand offers a range of healthy hair products, educational hair sessions, and customized consultations specifically tailored to black women's hair health.
Founded by Paula Bland, a medically qualified Nurse Practitioner, Hair Aesthetician, and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, The Love of People is driven by a passion for providing organic and chemical-free hair care solutions.
Paula's holistic approach to hair care aims to empower women with naturally curly hair to manage their curls organically, free from the damaging effects of harsh chemicals, and become hair health-savvy.
As Paula Bland, founder of The Love of People, states, "Hair health encompasses more than just external care; it also involves understanding the impact of lifestyle, genetics, medications, and hormones on hair thinning and long-term scalp issues. At TLP, our emphasis extends beyond providing hair products – we are dedicated to educating and guiding our customers towards adopting a hair-healthy lifestyle."
The Love of People products is created after extensive research into the raw ingredients that most benefit the hair and scalp. Consumer insights are also valued and incorporated into the formulations. The brand's personalized hair consultations aim to provide clarity and practical solutions for those struggling with hair issues.
Key natural ingredients used in The Love of People's products include:
Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is rich in amino acids, vitamin A, folic acid, and vitamin C. It also contains special enzymes that effectively repair and nourish the scalp by addressing dead skin cell issues.
Chinese Angelica: Chinese Angelica is known for its phytoestrogens, which help prevent the formation of DHT, a significant contributor to hair loss. By inhibiting DHT production, Chinese Angelica aids in preserving hair health and reducing the risk of hair loss.
Flaxseed: Flaxseed is a nutrient powerhouse packed with omega-3, vitamin B1, manganese, copper, and dietary fiber. Additionally, it offers essential minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, and selenium. This rich combination of nutrients makes flaxseed a valuable ingredient for promoting overall hair and scalp health.
African Black Soap: African Black Soap, made from a blend of different barks, is renowned for its abundant skin-nourishing vitamins such as A, E, and iron. These essential vitamins work together to provide soothing and healing properties for the skin, promoting overall skin health.
Pumpkin Seed Extract: Pumpkin seed extract is rich in essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6. These fatty acids nourish hair follicles, provide moisture to the scalp, reduce dryness, and prevent hair breakage. Additionally, the extract contains phytosterols, which block the conversion of testosterone to DHT, effectively reducing hair loss and promoting new hair growth.
Bamboo Extract: With around 70% silica content, bamboo is a natural ally in preventing hair thinning and revitalizing hair, making it stronger and more vibrant.
Polygonum Multiflorum: Polygonum multiflorum extract is known to stimulate the anagen phase of hair growth, increasing the number and size of hair follicles. This powerful extract promotes robust hair growth and contributes to healthier, fuller-looking hair.
In addition to the mentioned ingredients, TLP utilizes a wide range of other natural ingredients, including Broccoli oil, Rhodiola, Shea butter, Mango butter, Celtic sea salt, Basil oil, and more. These carefully selected ingredients are incorporated into their product formulations, enhancing their effectiveness and making them stand out in the market.
TLP is committed to being environmentally conscious, using natural and organic butter, oils, and herbs that strengthen the hair and promote growth. The brand's products are formulated based on extensive research to identify the raw ingredients that provide the greatest benefits to the hair and scalp. Consumer input is also valued and utilized to finalize formulations, ensuring customer satisfaction and effectiveness.
"Our mission at TLP is to empower individuals with naturally curly hair to embrace and enhance their unique beauty," says Paula Bland, Founder of The Love of People. "We believe that natural ingredients combined with a holistic approach can unlock the true potential of hair health, and that is why we offer a range of products and personalized consultations to cater to your unique needs."
As The Love of People continues to establish itself as a leader in natural hair care, the brand's commitment to innovation, education, and customer satisfaction sets it apart in the industry. Their breakthrough formulas, coupled with their dedication to promoting hair health naturally, position The Love of People as a brand that cares deeply about the well-being of curly-haired individuals.
The Love of People offers a wide range of natural hair care products, including XXIVK multipurpose hair styling cream, Nice/Thing scalp & hair detox, Good Thing leave-in conditioner for curly hair, Touch of Love moisturizing deep conditioner, Control hair styling gel with flax seeds, Loving You no lather pH balancing shampoo, and many more.
About Paula: Paula Bland, the founder of TLP, is a qualified Nurse Practitioner, Hair Aesthetician, and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. Her diverse qualifications contribute to her expertise in providing effective hair consultations and solutions for optimal hair health.
About the Brand: The Love of People (TLP) is a dedicated natural hair care brand designed to meet the unique requirements of naturally curly hair. Drawing from Paula's 15+ years of expertise and holistic philosophy, TLP offers a range of science-backed hair care products that are free from harmful chemicals. These products feature carefully selected natural ingredients that promote hair health and vitality.
