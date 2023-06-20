Human Microbiome Market to Reach USD 8.15 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.5 % |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure is a significant factor driving global human microbiome modulators market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends – Implementation of new technologies across the globe ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Microbiome Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,689.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies. Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecasted to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Globally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutic approaches can offer an effective method to address serious health issues, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders and susceptibility to antibiotics, genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, cancer, Crohn's disease, and bowel disorder.

The market for human microbiomes is expanding quickly due to the growing interest in microbiome-based treatments for various ailments. The group of microbes that reside on and inside the human body is referred to as the human microbiome. The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the Human Microbiome market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the Human Microbiome market’s growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the ‘Global Human Microbiome Market’ research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the Human Microbiome industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the increasing gastrointestinal conditions and the negative effects related to drugs, the therapeutics segment holds the major market over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast period, the Infectious diseases segment is expected to hold the largest market. The need for effective bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases has been indicated by increasing awareness of the negative impacts of antibiotic application on natural flora.

Due to the growth in the number of clinical trials and the rapid adoption of new technology, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast timeframe.

The leading contenders in the global Human Microbiome market are listed below:

Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, 4D Pharma PLC, Osel Inc, MetaboGen AB, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc., Second Genome Inc.

Human Microbiome Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drugs

Foods

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Diagnostic Tests

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbiome Drugs

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Proteomics

Genomics

Metabolomics

Regional Outlook of the Human Microbiome Market

The global Human Microbiome market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Human Microbiome market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Human Microbiome Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Human Microbiome market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

