Capstone Partners Expands Industry Coverage with Strategic Addition of Two Managing Directors

New Senior Talent Enhances Specialist Expertise of High-Growth Consumer and FinTech Investment Banking Groups

BOSTON, MA, U.S., June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Managing Directors to its industry banking teams. M&A advisory veterans Ross Colbert and Taylor Woodson will immediately integrate with the firm’s Consumer and FinTech Investment Banking teams, adding further depth to the firm’s extensive catalog of specialized sector expertise.

Ross Colbert brings over 35 years of industry experience to the firm’s Consumer Investment Banking Group, where he’ll maintain an exclusive focus on the Beverages sector. Over the course of his career, Colbert has successfully advised on over 100 transactions across the value chain—with clients ranging from suppliers, to distributors, to brand owners in both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic arenas. He is a recognized thought leader in the space, frequently speaking at industry events and featured in influential media outlets including CNBC, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.

Colbert joins Capstone from KPMG Corporate Finance, where he was a Managing Director & Global Head of the Beverage Group. He holds an MBA from University of New Haven and completed a post-graduate program at Harvard Business School.

Colbert commented, “Capstone’s industry strength and focus on the middle market aligns well with the continuing consolidation occurring across the Beverage space. I look forward to leveraging Capstone’s valuable insights and resources alongside my own cross-sector deal experience to deliver the best outcome for our clients.”

Taylor Woodson joins Capstone’s Financial Technology Investment Banking Group as a 20+ year industry veteran with a deep expertise across all aspects of Real Estate Technology—with a particular focus on Property and Mortgage Technologies. Woodson has a strong track record of success in advising high-growth businesses and has successfully closed over 50 transactions totaling more than $5 billion throughout his career. He joins Capstone from Truist Securities, where he was a senior member of the firm’s FinTech practice. He holds a BSBA from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Commenting on his appointment, Woodson shared, “I am thrilled to join Capstone and expand its coverage in the Real Estate & Mortgage Technology sector. Capstone is uniquely positioned to deliver outsized value to mid-sized Real Estate & Mortgage Tech companies due to our rich transaction-experience and highly-verticalized focus on the sector, coupled with our commitment to serving owners, investors, and lenders in the middle-market.”

Paul Janson, Head of Investment Banking at Capstone, added, “We are on a path to significant growth over the next year. As the firm’s footprint expands across the U.S., constantly developing our dynamic industry expertise remains a top priority. We are confident that Colbert and Woodson will be strong partners to our colleagues and clients alike, bringing deep transactional experience in very focused and relevant areas."

This announcement comes off the heels of the firm’s formation of new ESOP Advisory Group and further reflects Capstone’s ongoing commitment to growth, investment in talent, and continued expansion of services.

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.