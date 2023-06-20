Driving the Future: Exploring the Automotive Actuators Market

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to growing demand for advanced automation systems coupled with increasing inclination towards fuel-efficient vehicles

Automotive Actuators Market Size – USD 22.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Strict government regulations for fuel efficient vehicles in developing countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the global Automotive Actuators Market is projected to reach USD 41.09 billion by 2027. The increasing demand for vehicles with advanced features and sustainability in the automotive industry, driven by rising automation and technological advancements, is fueling the market growth.

Modern passenger vehicles are equipped with a wide range of motor units, numbering over 124, which control various applications such as light source positioning, grill shutters, seat adjustments, HVAC systems, and fluid and refrigerant valves, among others. Actuators play a crucial role in activating these applications by converting electrical signals into the desired linear and rotational movements. The passenger cars segment, analyzed and evaluated in this study, demonstrates immense growth potential due to the growing demand for compact vehicles across different regions worldwide. The evolving market dynamics supporting this growth emphasize the importance for businesses in this sector to stay abreast of market trends. It is anticipated that the passenger cars segment will exceed USD 35.43 billion by the year 2025.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Denso Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell, Curtis-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electronic and SMC., Others

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Actuators Market on the basis of vehicle type, applications and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Throttle Actuator

Seat Adjustment Actuator

Brake Actuator

Closer Actuator

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Although North America is the dominant market, but Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most important market, followed by Europe. China is calculable to dominate the Asia Pacific automotive mechanism market with the most important revenue share throughout the forecast amount. China is certainly the world’s largest vehicle manufacturer, which is predicted to be driving the expansion of this market within the region. Moreover, China has the potential to supply automotive parts in gallant volumes at a lower price that provides it a competitive edge over different countries.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Linear actuators pose a longer term of the automated actuators market as a result of they will be employed in machinery, valves and different places wherever linear motion is needed. Since the automation is rising and manufacturing plant automation is combined with the web of things the utilization of linear actuators is rising.

Within Europe, that continues to stay a vital part within the world economy, Federal Republic of Germany can add over USD 317.4 Million to the region's size and clout within the next five to six years, as a result of its magnified demand for vehicles and technologically aware shoppers. Over USD 277.2 Million price of projected demand within the region can return from the remainder of the ecu markets. In Japan, traveler Cars can reach a market size of USD 819.2 Million by the shut of the analysis amount.

BorgWarner introduced its next generation of throttle actuators in March 2019. It is an intelligent cam force propulsion (iCTA)—delivering higher fuel economy and reduced emissions with its innovative technology. iCTA combines edges of cam force propulsion and torsional assist. This technology is predicted to initial seem on a spread of vehicles from 2 major vehicle makers in China and North America in 2019 and 2020.

Key reasons to buy the Global Automotive Actuators Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Automotive Actuators market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

