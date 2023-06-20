Global Cloud FinOps Market Size, Trends & Analysis
VMware, AMDOCS, SoftwareOne, Apptio, Inc., Nagarro, HCL (MyXalytics), Flexera, Centilytics, KubeCost, Nordcloud Oy, and CoreStack among others, are some of the key players in the global cloud FinOps market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cloud FinOps Market is expected to grow from USD 832.2 million in 2023 to USD 2,750.5 million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2028.
The Cloud FinOps Market is driven by factors such as the rapid adoption of cloud computing, increasing complexity in cloud cost management, and the need for optimizing cloud spending and resource allocation.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cloud FinOps Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the cloud-type outlook, the hybrid segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cloud FinOps market from 2023 to 2028.
- As per the industry outlook, the IT & telecom segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cloud FinOps market from 2023 to 2028.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)
- Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)
- Private
- Public
- Hybrid
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
