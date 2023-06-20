Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Enhancing Efficiency and Security in Metro Systems 2027

global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market report released by Report and Data is a compilation of the in-depth studies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market report released by Report and Data is a compilation of the in-depth studies of each of the major segments of the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry Platform Screen Doors (PSD), also known as platform edge doors (PEDs), are a safety system used in Light Rail Transit (LRT) and various subway systems worldwide. One notable early adopter of PSDs was Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), which became the world's first metro system to incorporate glass PSDs in 1987. The implementation of PSDs in transportation networks has proven to offer numerous benefits for both passengers and operators.

One of the primary advantages of PSDs is their ability to prevent passengers from jumping or falling onto the railway tracks. By forming a physical barrier between the platform and the tracks, PSDs greatly reduce the risk of accidents and intentional acts of harm. This safety feature is especially crucial in busy urban environments, where large crowds of commuters gather at stations.

In addition to ensuring passenger safety, PSDs also contribute to temperature regulation inside the station. By enclosing the platform area, PSDs help contain temperature-controlled air within the station, creating a more comfortable environment for passengers. This is particularly important in regions with extreme climates, where PSDs can help maintain a pleasant temperature inside the station despite external weather conditions.

Another significant benefit of PSDs is the improved security they provide. The doors act as a physical barrier, preventing unauthorized access to the tracks and restricting entry only through designated entry points such as fare gates. This helps to deter criminal activities and enhances overall security within the station premises.

The report seems to provide a comprehensive analysis of the platform screen doors market, including potential risks, niche markets, high growth segments, and competitive strategy analysis of PSD product manufacturers. It also covers various aspects such as business policies, company profiles, pricing, revenue, new product launches, costs, and long-term and short-term contracts.

Innovation is a key focus for companies in the industry, as they strive to differentiate themselves in the competitive market. One such innovation highlighted in the report is the launch of fixed digital monitors on the platform screen doors. These monitors serve the purpose of advertising products and offer significant benefits to companies that utilize them. By leveraging this technology, companies can potentially generate additional revenue streams and enhance their overall marketing strategies.

Integrating digital monitors onto platform screen doors provides a unique advertising platform, reaching a captive audience of commuters. It enables companies to target specific demographics and deliver tailored advertising content. This innovative approach not only enhances passenger experience but also offers opportunities for businesses to generate revenue through advertising partnerships and sponsorships.

Overall, the report emphasizes the importance of innovation and highlights the integration of fixed digital monitors on platform screen doors as a noteworthy development in the market, enabling companies to leverage advertising opportunities and gain substantial benefits.

By Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Full-Closed Type,

Semi-Closed Type,

Half Height Type

By Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Metro

Other Transportation

Others

Major Regions Highlighted in the Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Report:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Nabtesco

Shanghai Electric

Westinghouse

Fangda

Kangni

Horton Automatics

Jiacheng

Shanghai Electric

Manusa

KTK

Panasonic

Overall, the implementation of platform screen doors (PSD) in transportation systems has proven to be a highly beneficial safety measure. By preventing accidents, enhancing temperature control, improving security, and increasing passenger comfort, PSDs play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and secure operation of modern transit networks.



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

