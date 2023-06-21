Waves Hotel Named Best Luxury Beach Hotel in Tabuk Province, Saudi Arabia
Waves Hotel has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Luxury Beach Hotel in Tabuk Province, Saudi Arabia 2023 by US-based Luxury Lifestyle Awards.UMLUJ, TABUK PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Located along the coast of the Red Sea, Umluj City plays host to some of the richest culture and pristine views that the Tabuk province has to offer. Today, the once bustling trading post that served as a gateway between the Arabian Peninsula and the Mediterranean world is a dream destination for holiday goers and nature lovers.
Upon visiting this beautiful city, there is no better hotel for tourists to stay in than the Waves Hotel. Awarded Best Luxury Beach Hotel in Tabuk Province, Saudi Arabia 2023 by the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards there is no other hotel that comes close. The luxurious five-star hotel offers world-class services and amenities second to none.
Situated to the north of Umluj, right by Duqm Beach, this hotel is perfect for easy access to all nearby amenities. With a total land area of 7331 m² and 100 parking spaces, it makes full use of its landscape, boasting direct beach access from the main building. Featuring six floors in total as well as an impressive skyline lounge and health club on the rooftop, this hotel offers 8 suites, 52 premier sea view Acocorreons, 40 deluxe sea view rooms, 52 standard mountain view rooms, 4 banquet halls and an executive meeting room on the mezzanine floor, private beach access, an infinity pool, signature spa treatments, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a wide array of restaurants with all its modern and elegant rooms feature breathtaking views of the Red Sea.
The Waves Hotel strives to provide a wide range of premium dining experiences for both its local and international guests. Its restaurants and lounges are rooted in luxury, with stunning sea views featured throughout. The Executive Chef works tirelessly to ensure a quality selection of bread, seafood, fruit, and vegetables that feature prominently across the family-style buffets, a la carte menus, and fine multi-course dinners on offer. Additionally, there are themed nights that guests can enjoy too! This is an excellent opportunity to create something truly spectacular.
“Ever since our humble beginnings, I set out with a goal to encourage the local Saudi people to explore the idea of working within the tourism and hospitality industry. Accepting this award acts as a milestone to showcase how far we have come and what can be achieved by our beautiful city,” said Mr. Lafi Al Faydi, founder of the Waves Hotel.
Find out more about Waves Hotel at their website https://wavesumlujhotel.com/ or follow it on https://www.instagram.com/Waves.Hotel.Umluj/ and https://www.facebook.com/people/Waves-Hotel/100085614349987/
About Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA has evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.
For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/
